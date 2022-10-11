Irish dancing scandal: Riverdance pulls aid for events amid cheating claims

The world-famous Riverdance company (pictured) said the production would not consider placing further ads with CLRG until the outcome of an internal investigation is known. Photo: PA

Riverdance has distanced itself from the Irish dancing organisation at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal.

The world famous Irish dancing show has said that it will not be sponsoring any more competitions held by An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) until it knows the outcome of its investigation.

It will come as a major blow to the CLRG, which has found itself at the centre of the biggest global scandal to ever hit the world of competitive Irish dancing.

Last week, the Irish Independent revealed that evidence had been handed to the CLRG which appeared to show at least a dozen Irish dancing teachers engaging in cheating. The CLRG has said that it has appointed a former Court of Appeal judge to investigate the claims.

The CLRG was made aware of the claims in July but only told its own members at the end of last month, and also allowed some of the judges who were accused of cheating to continue overseeing competitions.

Later this month, the CLRG will hold its Great British Dance Championship in London.

A spokeswoman for Riverdance said it had committed to supporting the British dancing event by paying for an advert “before the recent news broke”.

It is understood that companies that sponsor CLRG dance events by paying for adverts are then linked with a certain age category in the same competition.

“Riverdance has confirmed to me that they will not be considering placing any further ads with CLRG in the future until they know the outcome of the internal investigation,” the spokeswoman said.

The CLRG is facing increasing pressure to explain its handling of the cheating allegations. Tomorrow, the Oireachtas Culture Committee will consider a request from Sinn Féin to invite the CLRG to appear before it.

While the Government does not fund or regulate the CLRG, there are major concerns about the reputational damage that the dancing scandal could cause to Ireland. It is understood a number of politicians have questions for the CLRG about when it first became aware that there were concerns over cheating in the sport.

It is understood that there is growing anger among CLRG dance teachers and judges about the scandal. While the allegations were first made in July, the CLRG membership was not told about the issue until the end of September. It is understood that this was after the controversy started to leak online.

A number of Irish dancing teachers have said that they only found out that the CLRG had known about the claims since July through the media.

In an email to its members last Friday, the CLRG appealed for “patience” from those who want immediate sanctions for the alleged cheating dance teachers.

“These allegations, which were leaked initially on social media and picked up by mainstream media, are causing untold upset and distress right throughout the dancing world with calls for immediate sanctions on the alleged perpetrators,” the email said.

“An Coimisiún has policies and procedures in place for dealing with such matter which are available for all to see in the disciplinary policy under the ‘rules’ section on the website.

“Please be mindful that any attempt to short-circuit the established procedures could seriously jeopardise the ongoing investigation and any disciplinary findings that arise.

“Your ongoing patience while due process is followed is appreciated.”