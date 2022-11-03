It is understood that the allegations date back at least 20 years

The world’s biggest Irish dancing body has sent a legal letter to try to stop explosive allegations from circulating online.

A solicitor for An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has claimed that scandalous allegations, which have been shared widely online, have brought the organisation into disrepute.

After allegations emerged in September that about a dozen dance teachers and judges have been accused of so-called ‘feis fixing’, the CLRG has been embroiled in the biggest controversy to ever hit Irish dancing.

The allegations of cheating have prompted Irish-dancing teachers all over the world to organise and call for sweeping reforms within the culture and practices of Irish dancing.

Separately, serious allegations about some of the top brass of the CLRG were shared widely online. It is understood that the allegations date back at least 20 years, but some of those at the centre of the claims still hold roles within the CLRG.

The Irish Independent understands that the person who made the claims has now received a legal letter from a solicitor acting for CLRG.

In the letter, the solicitor asks the person to provide proof to support their claims. The letter does not include a threat to sue for defamation.

“I would like to state at this stage that my purpose in writing to you is not to seek to shut down any conversation relating to the affairs of An Coimisiún.

"However I must invite you to submit the evidence you have in relation to these matters to an coiste faire [the ethics committee],” the letter said.

The letter went on to say that the allegations made had brought the CLRG into “disrepute”.

The allegations relate to a major dance competition held more than 20 years ago.

The Irish Independent has confirmed that members of the CLRG’s coiste faire were aware of the claims at the time that they were alleged to have taken place – however an investigation into the serious claims was never ordered.

The person who received the letter has strongly maintained that the claims are true, and that the CLRG has so far failed to properly investigate them.

Hundreds of Irish-dance teachers across Ireland, the United States, the UK, Europe and Canada held online meetings last week to discuss the scandal.

Over 88pc of the 758 teachers who voted in the meeting said James McCutcheon, the current chair of the CLRG, should resign.

It is understood that some dance teachers are aggrieved that Mr McCutcheon was not elected to the role by the registered members.

Teachers were also asked if they believe that the current structure of the CLRG should be changed to reflect the “democratic will” of its members. Of the 734 teachers who voted in that motion, over 96pc said yes.

Finally, teachers were asked if they believe there should be a full review of all CLRG rules, practices and procedures. Almost 730 teachers voted, and over 97pc said yes.

In a statement last night the CLRG said: “We are deeply concerned at recent controversies which have cast a shadow over many aspects of Irish dancing. We take all allegations or complaints extremely seriously and are taking steps to ensure they are dealt with robustly.

“In order to investigate any allegation properly, we seek any corroborating evidence which is available.

“Any wrongdoing or unethical behaviour uncovered by our enquiries will be dealt with appropriately and will not be tolerated. We encourage anyone with evidence of wrongdoing or with complaints to contact faire@clrg.ie and we assure them of confidentiality.”