The Irish dancing body at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal said the controversy has caused “untold upset and distress” throughout the dancing world.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has appealed for “patience” from those who want immediate sanctions for the alleged cheating dance teachers.

Last week the Irish independent revealed that the CLRG had been given evidence in July which appeared to show around a dozen Irish dancing teachers and judges trying to fix scores for students.

In some cases, dance teachers appeared to be trying to rig dance competitions for children under the age of 10.

The CLRG said it has appointed a Court of Appeal judge to investigate the allegations. But it has emerged that some of the judges who were accused of cheating have been allowed to continue adjudicating competitions. Some in the dance world have called on those accused to be banned for life from competitive dancing.

Read More

In an email to dance teachers and judges, the CLRG has appealed for patience.

“These allegations, which were leaked initially on social media and picked up by mainstream media, are causing untold upset and distress right throughout the dancing world with calls for immediate sanctions on the alleged perpetrators,” the email said.

“An Coimisiún have policies and procedures in place for dealing with such matter which are available for all to see in the Disciplinary policy under the “Rules” section on the website.

“Please be mindful that any attempt to short circuit the established procedures could seriously jeopardise the ongoing investigation and any disciplinary findings that arise.

“Your ongoing patience while due process is followed is appreciated.”

The message was sent to CLRG members on Friday.

Last week, Sinn Féin suggested that the Oireachtas arts and culture committee could discuss the controversy. It came after Leo Varadkar said that said all allegations should be investigated properly so that reputational damage was not risked.

“It is very concerning, very worrying that anything like that would happen. And I do believe it needs to be properly investigated,” he said.

“It needs to be fully and thoroughly investigated so we can find out what the facts are and if people have been engaged in any wrongdoing, [they should be] held to account.”

It is understood that there is growing anger among CLRG dance teachers and judges about the scandal. While the allegations were first made in July, the CLRG membership was not told about the issue until the end of September. It is understood that this was after the controversy started to leak online.

A number of Irish dancing teachers have said that they only found out that the CLRG had known about the claims since July through the media.