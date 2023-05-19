Irish dancing body lifts suspensions on teachers over alleged ‘feis fixing’ due to cost of court challenges

The Irish dancing body at the centre of an alleged cheating scandal has lifted the suspensions of teachers accused of ‘feis fixing’, because it can’t afford to fight them in court.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) announced on Friday that “effective immediately”, all of the teachers who were accused of gross misconduct after screenshots surfaced last year will be allowed to officiate Irish dancing competitions again.

Last October,Independent.ie revealed that the CLRG was handed a dossier which appeared to show at least a dozen teachers fixing the results of dance competitions before they were held. In the wake of the global controversy, all 12 were suspended and in the months since dozens more dance teachers have also been embroiled in the scandal.

But earlier this year, one of the original 12 accused of cheating secured an injunction against her suspension. While the High Court did not stop the CLRG from carrying out disciplinary proceedings against Amanda Hennigan, a dance teacher and adjudicator who runs a school in the UK, it said that Ms Hennigan had made a strong case that she was not afforded natural justice in relation to her suspension.

It is understood that after Ms Hennigan’s case, Niall Colgan, the solicitor acting for her, wrote to the CLRG claiming that all of the original 12 dance teachers and judges who were accused of cheating should also have their suspensions lifted. Correspondence from Mr Colgan to Ms Hennigan, which was copied to a number of dance judges who are currently suspended, said that the solicitor would tell the CLRG that the position of other suspended teachers was “analogous” to Ms Hennigan’s.

Last weekend, the CLRG held an AGM at which it passed a motion that agreed to lift the suspensions of anyone accused of cheating, if the alleged offence happened before 2021. It did so by agreeing to scrap article 3.2.2(b) of its disciplinary code for cases before February 2021. Article 3.2.2(b) says that anyone facing disciplinary procedures for gross misconduct may not “officiate at, or act in any official capacity at, any CLRG registered competition or event until formal Disciplinary Procedures have concluded”. Some teachers had complained that their suspensions had resulted in a loss of earnings.

It is understood that this is likely to mean the majority of the 44 people currently facing disciplinary proceedings as part of the alleged cheating scandal will be able to judge competitions again.

The CLRG blamed the costs it would face for fighting all of the suspensions in court for the decision.

“CLRG has faced a number of legal challenges concerning the application of article 3.2.2(b). In one recent legal challenge, the High Court determined 3.2.2(b) could not be applied retroactively. The decision to rescind its application was taken as continuing to contest legal challenges will place CLRG is severe financial difficulty,” a spokesperson said.

Despite the suspensions being lifted, disciplinary proceedings against all of those accused of cheating will still go ahead.

The CLRG said that it has started serving books of evidence “to many individuals facing a disciplinary hearing”.

“The cases will be heard by an independent external disciplinary panel in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.