Irish dance scandal: Body at centre of ‘feis-ixing’ allegations sitting on over €2m in funds, latest filing reveals

None of the directors overseeing the global organisation received any income for their work for the commission, the accounts show. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Expand

Daniel O'Donovan and Ellen Coyne

The leading Irish dancing body at the centre of ‘feis fixing’ allegations is sitting on funds of more than €2m, accounts confirm.

Now An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) is facing mounting pressure to be more transparent with members about how the investigation into the cheating and fixing allegations will be conducted.

