Irish dance scandal: Body at centre of ‘feis-ixing’ allegations sitting on over €2m in funds, latest filing reveals

The leading Irish dancing body at the centre of ‘feis fixing’ allegations is sitting on funds of more than €2m, accounts confirm.

Now An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) is facing mounting pressure to be more transparent with members about how the investigation into the cheating and fixing allegations will be conducted.

Accounts filed for the CLRG belie the traditional image of feiseanna run on a shoe-string in draughty parish halls.

The most recent filing shows the organisation, which is owned by its members was sitting on funds of €2.1m at the end of last year, after all of its outgoings had been covered.

The funds have accumulated from annual surpluses over a number of years, including a relatively modest €41,000 in 2021. As well as running dance competitions, the organisation has a hand in preserving the heritage of Irish dancing, including receiving an archive from Dr John Cullinane of material related to the history of dance in Ireland.

Despite dealing in very large sums, the accounts show at the corporate level, the voluntary and community ethos remains intact.

None of the directors overseeing the global organisation received any income for their work for the commission, the accounts state.

The group is overseen by the board and has a team of six working at its headquarters on Dublin’s Amiens Street whose combined pay last year was less than €200,000.

However, there is money to be made as a dance teacher or adjudicator in the world of Irish dancing.

A dance teacher who is certified with the CLRG is known as a Gaelic Teagascóir Choimisiúin le Rincí Gaelacha, or a TCRG. If TCRGs want to be able to make extra money judging, they have to pass a test and be accredited as an adjudicator.

Some have complained that the test is opaque, and it is difficult to understand how to prepare or study for it. A person familiar with the test said it cost them over €800 to take the test. Anyone who fails and needs to repeat it also needs to pay a fee.

A CLRG source, who said they were familiar with the fees offered to adjudicators, said that someone who is tasked with judging a contest like the World Irish Dancing Championships could stand to make €1,000 a day, plus expenses.

The CLRG does not receive any State funding which limits the influence the Government can have on the resolution to this controversy.

But Arts Minister Catherine Martin has called on the CLRG to address the matter quickly and transparently.

In a letter to CLRG chairperson James McCutcheon, which was reported in the Sunday Independent yesterday, she wrote: “I welcome the clarity given by An Coimisiún that any such breaches as were reported would be regarded as gross misconduct and treated accordingly.”

She commended the CLRG for ‘acting swiftly’ but added that “a transparent and timely process is required to restore public confidence” in competitive Irish dancing.