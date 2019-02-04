Irish criminal found dead in Spain owed gang €200,000

A Dublin drug dealer whose body was found in Spain last week owed over €200,000 to one of Ireland's most prolific drug gangs.

Last night it remained unclear whether this was the actual motive for the savage murder of Carl Carr (38), with local reports suggesting the Marino man was killed as part of a 'love triangle' dispute.

A Kilkenny man aged in his late 30s is one of four people being held by Spanish authorities in relation to the murder.

Sources revealed that Carr was in "huge debt" to the crime organisation headed by UK-based Paul 'Burger' Walsh.

"More junior dealers in Dublin who he was supplying with kilos of weed were ripping him off and he ended up owing huge money while he continued to enjoy the high life in Spain," a source said.

"It may well be true that he was beaten to death over a personal matter in Spain but all the information that had been coming in since he disappeared was that he was killed by the drugs mob."

Walsh was targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2007 when the agency confiscated property and cash valued at almost €600,000 from him.

He had begun to build a property portfolio in Dublin, Laois and Wexford when his drug-dealing activities came to the attention of CAB, but he has been out of the country for almost a decade.

It is understood that Carr was sourcing his drugs from Walsh's gang.

Police found Carr's body last week - nearly five months after he went missing - after arresting four suspects who include at least one British woman and an Irishman.

His body was found buried beside a motorway between Benijofar and Algorfa, a 20-minute drive north from where he was last seen.

Two men and two women, who have not been named, were remanded in custody on Saturday following a behind-closed-doors court appearance in the Costa Blanca town of Torrevieja.

Court sources said they included Carr's suspected killer - an Irishman believed to be in his late thirties who Carr met after completing an eight-year jail sentence and moving to Spain three years ago. The other three - a Spanish man and two women whose nationalities have not been disclosed but are understood to be British - are being investigated on suspicion of concealing a crime.

One of the women is also being probed on suspicion of illegal weapons possession.

A third woman remains under investigation but was freed on Saturday after questioning by police and a judge.

Carr's mother Marie confirmed on Saturday that police had told her the body found by Spanish police was that of her son. She insisted his killing had nothing to do with drugs and claimed it was due to a "romantic triangle".

"The Spanish police have told me his death has nothing to do with drugs.

"I believe he was killed because of a romantic triangle, by a man he knew who accused him of dating one of his girlfriends," she said.

Carr was jailed for eight years in December 2008 after he and three other men were caught with cocaine and heroin valued at €1.4m in Raheny.

