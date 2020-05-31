Irish Covid-19 doctor and budding pop artist says music is a 'lifeline' in midst of pandemic

Dr Conor Waters, stage name Stepping on Lego, is an electronic pop artist from Mayo.

An Irish doctor who is working in a Covid-19 ward in University Hospital Galway has said that music is a “lifeline” in the midst of a pandemic.

Conor Waters (28) from Claremorris in Co Mayo is also a budding musician in his spare time and has been using music as a relaxation tool with his musical project Stepping on Lego.

While on a medical scheme at the Mayo Clinic in America, he decided to return to UHG, where he had been working for several years, in mid-March to help out with the crisis.

“It’s actually been fairly okay on the Covid ward,” he told Independent.ie.

“Before I came back to Ireland, people in the hospital back home were terrified.

“But [the virus] never really kicked in and so it was very under control in the hospital. A few of the departments lost staff as if they had close contact, they had to self-isolate and be tested.”

He said that when he comes home after work, music has been a way to take a breather.

“Music has been a way to take a break from it all and I have a piano in my room, so I’m either playing, writing or producing.

“I always played the piano, I started aged seven and I started writing lyrics when I was 12 or 13.”

Dr Waters set up his musical electronic pop project, Stepping on Lego, about a year ago and while he even played shows around Ireland pre-pandemic, he said that he also loves his job as a doctor.

His latest song, named An Honest Lie, will be released this Friday and focuses on trying to balance life as a doctor while continuing to pursue a music career.

“I really enjoy my job and I would consider myself privileged to be in the position to have the opportunity to pursue music full time,” he said.

Especially during a crisis, he said that music has become a “great outlet”.

“I’d be lost without it. I would encourage everyone to learn to play a musical instrument if they can. It’s such a positive thing and it brings a lot of stress relief even if you’re stuck at home.”

Dr Waters’ music can be listened to here.

