Irish Covid-19 doctor and budding pop artist says music is a 'lifeline' in midst of pandemic

| 18.6°C Dublin
An Irish doctor who is working in a Covid-19 ward in University Hospital Galway has said that music is a “lifeline” in the midst of a pandemic.
Conor Waters (28) from Claremorris in Co Mayo is also a budding musician in his spare time and has been using music as a relaxation tool with his musical project Stepping on Lego.
While on a medical scheme at the Mayo Clinic in America, he decided to return to UHG, where he had been working for several years, in mid-March to help out with the crisis.
“It’s actually been fairly okay on the Covid ward,” he told Independent.ie.
“Before I came back to Ireland, people in the hospital back home were terrified.
“But [the virus] never really kicked in and so it was very under control in the hospital. A few of the departments lost staff as if they had close contact, they had to self-isolate and be tested.”
He said that when he comes home after work, music has been a way to take a breather.
“Music has been a way to take a break from it all and I have a piano in my room, so I’m either playing, writing or producing.
“I always played the piano, I started aged seven and I started writing lyrics when I was 12 or 13.”
Dr Waters set up his musical electronic pop project, Stepping on Lego, about a year ago and while he even played shows around Ireland pre-pandemic, he said that he also loves his job as a doctor.
His latest song, named An Honest Lie, will be released this Friday and focuses on trying to balance life as a doctor while continuing to pursue a music career.
“I really enjoy my job and I would consider myself privileged to be in the position to have the opportunity to pursue music full time,” he said.
Especially during a crisis, he said that music has become a “great outlet”.
“I’d be lost without it. I would encourage everyone to learn to play a musical instrument if they can. It’s such a positive thing and it brings a lot of stress relief even if you’re stuck at home.”
Dr Waters’ music can be listened to here.
Online Editors
Irish News Premium
Clodagh Killeen was perplexed to hear that her Galway nursing home featured on a leaked Health Service Executive list of centres that lost residents to Covid-19. Castleturvin Nursing home, where she is director of nursing, was at the bottom of the list, with one resident listed as having died. Except, Castleturvin had not reported any deaths.
Comment Premium
Last week Minister for Education Joe McHugh said it's uncertain if all our children can return to school even by September - despite the vast majority of kids in the rest of Europe being back in school for five months at that stage.