Irish Countrywomen's Assocation (ICA) sold fine art behind backs of its members when their approval was needed for the auction

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) tried to sell more than €40,000 worth of fine art from An Grianán, the Co Louth stately home gifted to the organisation, without telling anyone.

Paintings sold by a public auction between 2006 and 2007 included important Irish art – some with significant local cultural value – including original works by Evie Hone, Nano Reid and George E Russell.

There was uproar among the membership of the oldest and largest women’s organisation in Ireland after it emerged the art had been sold without their knowledge. Documents seen by the Irish Independent suggest members were only told about the fine art sale after it was a “fait accompli”.

Ten paintings worth more than €33,000 were sold via a Dublin auctioneer, with another five paintings worth a combined €7,100 being returned to An Grianán, the Termonfeckin college where the ICA holds events and courses.

Read More

The ICA was asked why the paintings were sold without members being alerted, and what it did with the money raised from the sale of the fine art. A spokeswoman said it “does not have the information you request related to a matter dated back to 2006”.

An Grianán is a culturally and historically significant 18th-century stately home which was gifted to the ICA in the 1950s by the WK Kellogg Foundation.

According to its website, An Grianán was entrusted to the ICA “for the benefit of the people of Ireland”.

In 2006, a number of paintings were sent from An Grianán to a fine-art auctioneer in Dublin.

They included a collection of ink drawings of the Boyne Valley by Nano Reid, the renowned Drogheda artist who is widely recognised as a pioneering woman in her field. The drawings fetched €7,600.

The ICA also sold a watercolour by Evie Hone, a study of a stained glass window of St Brigid, for €5,000. Hone is one of Ireland’s most famous stained glass artists, and some of her work sits in Government Buildings.

The most expensive painting sold by the ICA was George E Russell’s ‘The Birds of Angus’, which went for a hammer price of €13,400. The auctioneer selling the piece described the work at the time as an “important” piece of Irish art.

The ICA also tried to clear out six pieces by Elizabeth Rivers, the Irish-based artist, but only two were sold at auction with the rest being returned to An Grianán.

Works by Charles Lamb, Maurice Canning Wilks, Gaetano de Gennaro and May Guinness also sold at the auction.

The ICA even sold two works by Bea Orpen, which had sat in An Grianán, for a combined €2,400. Orpen, the famous Drogheda-based artist, was a president of the ICA between 1974 to 1976 and taught art herself at An Grianán.

Correspondence seen by the Irish Independent reveals that there was anger among the ICA membership after it emerged in 2007 that the paintings had been sold without their knowledge or consent.

Two sources said that ICA membership only found out that the valuable art was being sold when a member of the Dublin federation recognised a painting from An Grianán that she saw hanging in a Dublin gallery.

Members had understood the ICA would not get rid of any major assets without the approval of the members.

Some members were aggrieved that they were not given the chance to buy the important works themselves, while others felt that they only found out about the art sale when it was a “fait accompli”.

The president of the ICA at the time of the art sale was Carmel Dawson, a Carlow member of the women’s organisation who held her role between 2006 and 2009.

When contacted by the Irish Independent yesterday, Ms Dawson said that she had no hand, act or part in the sale of the art and that the president would have had no responsibility for the sale or purchase of furnishings or fittings in An Grianán.

Ms Dawson remains a member of the ICA but has not held an official role within the long-running organisation for 13 years.

The current leadership of the ICA is grappling with major concerns over its corporate governance, based on issues which have emerged over the last three years.

The Irish Independent revealed this week that the ICA has been strongly criticised by the Charities Regulator for unusual rent payments and governance structures.

The ICA has said that it is currently “engaged with the Charities Regulator to address legacy issues”.