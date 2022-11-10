| 11.6°C Dublin

Irish Countrywomen's Assocation (ICA) sold fine art behind backs of its members when their approval was needed for the auction

Ten paintings from stately home made €33,000, while three worth €7,000 failed to sell

The Birds of Angus by George E Russell Expand
A piece by Charles Lamb Expand
The Bea Orpen painting Expand
Nano Reid's Boyne Valley artwork Expand
Ellen Coyne

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) tried to sell more than €40,000 worth of fine art from An Grianán, the Co Louth stately home gifted to the organisation, without telling anyone.

Paintings sold by a public auction between 2006 and 2007 included important Irish art – some with significant local cultural value – including original works by Evie Hone, Nano Reid and George E Russell. 

