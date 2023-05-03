Irish company’s pick-up truck photographed on the battlefield in Ukraine

“We figured the Ukrainians needed it more than we did. We donated it to help the people and it was subsequently driven over.

Ukrainian soldiers have been photographed using an Irish company’s pick-up truck on the battlefield in the warzone.

Southeast Contractors (SEC) are driveway restoration specialists who typically cover the Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford areas.

However, this week one of their trucks was snapped far from Ireland’s sunny south-east.

The photograph of the vehicle was posted online with armed Ukrainian soldiers standing beside it in the ruins of a destroyed village.

An SEC spokesperson said they donated the vehicle after observing the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in the Ukraine.

“We had been observing events over in the Ukraine and seeing the horrific loss of life. We decided to make a charitable donation of our truck,” the representative said.

“Somebody showed us that image this morning actually. It was our Ford Ranger truck, which we had great use of, it’s a reliable vehicle.

“We figured the Ukrainians needed it more than we did. We donated it to help the people and it was subsequently driven over.

“We weren’t sure where it would end up, we just wanted it to be put to good use. I understand the truck is with the army now,” the spokesperson said.

The charitable company boss also mentioned the humanitarian cost which the Ukrainian people are suffering as a result of Russian aggression.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights verified a total of 8,574 civilian deaths as of April 24, 2023.

A total of 14,441 people were reported to have been injured. However, OHCHR specified that the real numbers could be higher. Many Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble due to the Russian army’s constant artillery.

There are currently around 73,000 refugees from Ukraine currently seeking shelter in Ireland.

As a comparison, the number of people receiving temporary protection in Czech Republic is 485,775 and in France, the figure is 118,994.

Up to two million Irish were accommodated by the United States during the Great Famine on approximately 5,000 boats which crossed the Atlantic.

“SEC never expected any kind of publicity from this whatsoever,” the spokesperson added.