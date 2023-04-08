Irish coin for sale at US auction could fetch €18,000

The eight reales piece from the reign of Charles IV dates from 1804 and was issued in Kilkenny

The coin, sometimes called a Spanish dollar, is 219 years old. Photo: Heritage Auctions

A rare coin issued in Kilkenny more than 200 years ago could fetch up to €18,000 at auction.

The starting price for the coin is €3,600, but it is expected to fetch a considerably higher amount because of worldwide interest.

This is based on the fact that other examples of the coin have commanded much larger sums.

The coin, an eight reales piece from the reign of Charles IV, dates from 1804. It is sometimes referred to as a piece of eight or a Spanish dollar and is being sold in the US.

It bears a countermark with the words “Payable at Castlecomer colliery” marked around the symbols s/5 d/5 in a garlanded oval shape.

The practice of counterstamping foreign coins began in England around 1797.

It was authorised by the treasury, stamped by the royal mint and issued by the Bank of England.

The Kilkenny colliery counterstamp was applied at the beginning of the 1800s by Anne, Countess of Ormonde, patron of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

It was in Castlecomer that she leased the operation of the local coalmines to entrepreneurs.

The counterstamped dollar could be exchanged for coal in the amount of five shillings and five pence.

Kilkenny traders would accept these in exchange for their goods, knowing they could pay the colliery for coal with them.

Anne was the wife of the seventeenth Earl of Ormonde, John Butler.

Due to the scarcity of countermarked coins and the interesting history behind them, there is significant interest among coin collectors.

The auction takes place on May 3 and is being run by US-based coin auctioneer, Heritage Auctions.