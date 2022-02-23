Irish citizens in Ukraine told to ‘leave without delay’ as embassy's ability to help may become limited

A woman crosses a checkpoint from the territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine has sent an email to Irish citizens still in the country today to “leave without delay” as the embassy’s ability to help will be limited if things get worse.

In the email, Therese Healy said she wanted to make “direct contact” with Irish citizens in Ukraine in light of “the latest worrying developments.”

She wrote: “First and foremost I would like to stress that if you are still in Ukraine, our strong advice remains that you leave immediately and without delay.

“Commercial means to depart are still available, however, this may not be the case over the coming period.

“If the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the capacity of the Embassy of Ireland to provide consular assistance to Irish citizens, who choose to stay in Ukraine, will be very limited.

"It is possible, in certain circumstances, that the Embassy would have to cease operating in Kyiv.”

Brendan Murphy, from Co Louth, is currently trying to leave Ukraine, however, his wife and her child are unable to go with him.

He said this is because they don’t have a visa and it can take up to a year for them to be issued one.

Mr Murphy said he doesn’t want a permanent visa for his family, just one that would allow them to stay in Ireland until things calm down in Ukraine.

“Ireland is the only country in the European Union that requires visas and that visa application process is very long you need to go to a shopping centre with all your documents that are translated and then it's sent to Moscow for assessment and the backlog is almost a year,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One.

The businessman said he hasn’t received a reply from the Department of Justice but he has received generic emails urging him to leave the country.

He said the advice he has been given is to leave Ukraine and travel to another EU country that is visa-free for 90 days and to apply for a visa for Ireland from there.

"It was a general email to leave the country and those circumstances would mean either I abandon my family or I take them to Warsaw or the Czech Republic and become a displaced person and pay for accommodation with documents not fit for purpose because we can't get them on time and be refused the visa from the Irish government and then we would have to return to Ukraine anyway,” he said.

“Ireland is the only country that's not visa-free and even the UK has made it easy to get a visa and a specialist team to bring people over to the UK.

“All I’m asking is can they not do it quickly and we have our passport and arrive at the airport in three hours.

"There is no reason to delay, Ireland is the odd one out in Europe and they could easily align with everyone else and remove all of this nightmare immediately if they wanted to.”

Asked would he come back to Ireland and leave his family in Ukraine, Mr Murphy said: “How in God's name could you live with yourself?”

In the email sent to Irish citizens today, the Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine said citizens choosing to stay in the country should prepare for possible conflict.

“Your safety and security are our priorities and with this in mind, we are strongly encouraging you again at this time to carefully consult our travel advice and make immediate arrangements to safely leave Ukraine,” she said.

"Please make sure to remain vigilant at all times, and follow local media for updates.

“The security conditions in Ukraine are very unpredictable and could deteriorate further at short notice.

"Irish citizens choosing to remain in Ukraine at this time should prepare for the possibility of conflict.

"Essential services, including transport and communications may be disrupted. In the event of conflict, you may need to shelter in place for a period before it is safe to leave Ukraine.

"It may be wise, at this stage, to have to hand sufficient supplies of food, water and fuel in case access to services is restricted at any stage.”