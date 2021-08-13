Irish citizens advised to leave Afghanistan immediately as Taliban capture second and third-largest cities

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has issued an advisory to any Irish citizens in Afghanistan to leave immediately as the Taliban capture large swathes of the country.

The DFA said Irish citizens should leave the country as soon as possible “by commercial means” as it can only provide limited assistance as there is no Irish embassy or consulate in Afghanistan.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Afghanistan because of the extremely dangerous security situation and high threat of terrorist attacks, and advises Irish nationals currently in Afghanistan to leave as soon as possible by commercial means,” the DFA’s advisory said.

Irish citizens leaving Afghanistan are advised to contact the Irish Embassy in Abu Dhabi to confirm their departure plans.

“There are limits to the assistance the Department of Foreign Affairs can provide in a crisis and you should not rely on the Department of Foreign Affairs being able to evacuate you from Afghanistan in an emergency,” the Department said.

The DFA said it could not guarantee that they will be in a position to offer consular assistance to Irish nationals if they decide to remain there”.

“If you consider your presence in Afghanistan to be absolutely essential, you should have adequate and continuous professional security arrangements and ensure they are regularly reviewed, adhere to public health advice and we would strongly advise that you make contact with the Irish Embassy in Abu Dhabi if you have not already done so,” the advisory continued.

“Because there is no Irish Embassy or Consulate in Afghanistan, we’re limited in the help we can offer you in an emergency. However, if you need assistance, you can contact the Irish Embassy in Abu Dhabi”.

The Taliban have mounted a relentless sweep across the nation in the past week, capturing many provincial capitals, including the second and third-largest cities Kandahar and Herat.

A senior US defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power from 1996-2001, could make a move on Kabul in days, but Washington was hoping the Afghan security forces would put up more resistance as the insurgents move closer to the capital.

"The situation has all the hallmarks of a humanitarian catastrophe," the UN World Food Programme's Thomson Phiri told a briefing, adding that the WFP was concerned about a "larger tide of hunger".

Under Taliban rule, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes. In early July, Taliban fighters ordered nine women to stop working in a bank.

Of Afghanistan's major cities, the government still holds Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border in the east, in addition to Kabul.

With additional reporting from Reuters.







