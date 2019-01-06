Irish citizen captured in Syria by group fighting ISIS

Gardai say that an Irish citizen captured by Kurdish led forces in Syria was regarded as a "serious player" when he lived here.

The man, who is in his mid 40s, had an Irish passport when he lived in south Dublin for a couple of years.

He was closely monitored by members of the Garda Special Branch and the Garda Intelligence and Security section until he left the country with his family and travelled to Syria.

H was arrested by the Kurd-led Syrian Democratic Forces as he and four others, two US and two Pakistanis, fled towards a region controlled by the Kurds and US forces to avoid capture by the Syrian government forces.

The captures were made on New Years Eve but details only became known publicly today.

Online Editors