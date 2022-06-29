Irish child who died in Spanish pool named as funeral details announced

The funeral of a Donegal child who died in a tragic swimming pool accident in Spain is to take place later this week.

Grace Mary Sweeney (7), from Dunganaghy, died after an accident in Majorca.

The young girl passed away last Wednesday after the incident at a hotel in the Cales de Mallorca area last Monday.

It is understood lifeguards pulled the child from the pool before performing CPR on her.

It was reported that paramedics managed to get Grace breathing again before getting her to Son Espases Hospital, but she tragically passed away two days later.

The funeral mass for Grace will take place on Thursday, June 30, in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Earlier this month five-year-old Corey Aughey from Belfast died after falling into a hotel pool in Majorca.