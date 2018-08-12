The homeless mum of seven who was forced to sleep in a garda station with her children will be accommodated by an Irish charity until she’s provided with a home.

Irish charity to continue accommodating Margaret Cash and her children until 'they're provided with a home'

Margaret Cash (28) made headlines last week after she posted photos of six of her kids sleeping overnight on chairs in Tallaght Garda station.

The family have since been given temporary accommodation by Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) until today. However, it had been unclear what would happen next.

Independent.ie can reveal that the charity will continue to take care of Ms Cash and her seven children.

Margaret Cash's children asleep in Tallaght Garda Station on Wednesday night

However, this will only be a temporary measure as ICHH continues to urge the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) to find the family suitable accommodation.

Anthony Flynn, the volunteer chief executive of ICHH said that the family have been accommodated at serious costing to ICHH, and will continue to do so until the council open “realistic” lines of engagement.

“We will continue to accommodate until the council source appropriate alternative accommodation.

“This is however an unsustainable intervention due to costs of accommodation,” he said.

Ms Cash told how she was trolled, shamed and ridiculed for everything on social media since she posted the photos, from having seven children to handling stolen goods years ago when she was drunk in a car.

Her Facebook page was mined for photographs that were gleefully shared on social media; one of a box of beers and another of her posing beside her daughter in a communion gown apparently not befitting the child of a homeless mother who has been on the housing list for 11 years and who allegedly once turned down a council house - a claim she has denied.

"They're saying you should be ashamed - I already know that. I am ashamed of being homeless," she said this weekend. "No matter what I have done in my past, it doesn't take away from the fact that I have a right to be housed."

