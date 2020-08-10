Irish bus drivers call for provision of safe toilet facilities

SIPTU have called for the provision of safe and adequate toilet facilities for bus drivers.

In a letter to the National Transport Authority (NTA) they said the need for proper toilet facilities for bus drivers has intensified as a result of the Covid-19 emergency.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Murphy, said it has become a serious health and safety issue in recent months. Many toilet facilities have closed as a result of Covid-19, and as a result drivers are forced to return to the bus depot to use toilet facilities.

“The pandemic has resulted in many facilities, previously used by the women and men who drive our buses, being closed or unavailable due to the necessary restrictions imposed to contain the virus," he said.

“The effect of the current situation is that in the absence of toilet facilities across the network bus drivers must return to their depots to avail of toilet facilities. This situation has on occasion led to delays or the cancellation of services”.

He added: “Toilet facilities are a basic right that should be provided for all bus drivers. SIPTU representatives are insisting this matter is addressed urgently.

"During the Covid-19 emergency these women and men have provided an excellent public service and deserve to be provided with facilities which will allow them to continue their work in a professional and safe manner.”

Online Editors