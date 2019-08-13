A holidaymaker, Spanish police and a local doctor fought for more than an hour to revive a four-year-old Irish boy found floating face down in a pool at a popular Costa Blanca resort.

Irish boy (4) fighting for life after pool accident in Spanish resort

The boy, whose family are from Cork, was in a critical condition in an Alicante hospital last night with his heartbroken family by his bedside.

A man initially thought it was an inflatable toy floating in the community pool near the Aldeas del Aguamarina complex in Cabo Roig but was horrified to realise it was a child.

It is unclear whether the boy fell into the swimming pool or decided to play in the pool on his own.

His family were unaware he had left their apartment after breakfast.

The alarm was raised at around 9am local time when the holidaymaker dragged the boy from the pool and began emergency cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Police from an Orihuela station were at the scene within minutes and they assisted with CPR.

A local GP rushed to the scene and resuscitation work continued for over an hour.

One eyewitness said there were very distressing scenes at the pool complex as emergency services battled to save the young boy, while distraught family members looked on.

Witnesses heard a woman screaming in English "that's my child".

A rescue helicopter landed on a nearby beach and the boy was airlifted to hospital.

The boy had a faint pulse and was breathing with the aid of a respirator.

