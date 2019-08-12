Irish boy (4) fighting for his life after freak swimming pool accident in Spain

A FOUR year old Irish boy is fighting for his life after a freak swimming pool accident in Spain.

The boy, who was on holidays outside Alicante with his family, was found floating in a pool early this morning.

It is understood the boy had just had breakfast with his family - and was discovered when relatives became concerned about his whereabouts.

It is unclear whether he accidentally fell into the pool or had decided to play in the pool on his own.

The alarm was raised at around 9am local time in the Aldeas del Aguamarina Complex in the holiday region of Alicante in southern Spain.

The resort is enormously popular with Irish holidaymakers.

Witnesses heard a woman screaming as emergency services were alerted to the incident.

Local reports say the young boy, aged four, had somehow left his accommodation and was found some minutes later face down in the swimming pool by another holidaymaker going for his morning swim.

His first thought was that there was a doll in the water but he quickly raised the alarm when he realised it was a child.

He did not know how long the body was lying face down.

A woman performed CPR on the boy as they waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Local police arrived first and the efforts to resuscitate the boy continued.

An emergency helicopter landed on a nearby beach and the boy was airlifted to hospital after being transferred to the aircraft by ambulance.

Witnesses said that medics worked on the boy for a long time at the scene.

It was believed that the boy had a faint pulse and was breathing with the aid of a respirator as he was airlifted to hospital.

The boy is now in a critical condition in the Spanish hospital.

He remains on life support with his distraught family by his hospital bedside.

The family are understood to have strong Cork connections.

Alicante and the Costa Blanca are hugely popular with Irish holidaymakers.

Online Editors