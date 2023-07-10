Irish bishop says Ukraine should not use cluster bombs to defend itself from Russia

One of the country’s leading bishops has said cluster bombs kill civilians and should not be used.

Bishop Kevin Doran, responding to US President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of an $800m military aid package, said their use "risked a further escalation” of the conflict and the killing of many more Ukrainian civilians.

“It is immoral and unacceptable,” he said.

Ukrainians have pushed back against criticisms, highlighting that Russia has used cluster bombs in Ukraine since the start of the war.

In his statement Dr Doran noted that NATO has frequently condemned the use of cluster munitions by Russia in its “immoral invasion” of Ukraine.

But he added: “Now the United States, a leading member of NATO is committing to give cluster bombs to Ukraine. This risks a further escalation of the conflict and the killing of many more Ukrainian civilians. It is immoral and unacceptable.”

While Dr Doran said he “unreservedly” supports the right of Ukraine to its territorial integrity and the right to defend its people by engaging in war against the armed forces of Russia on Ukrainian soil, he said there were “moral obligations” even in war.

“One of those obligations is to avoid the use of weapons which place non-combatants, men, women and children, at grave risk.”

The bishop’s criticisms echo concerns raised by humanitarian organisations due to the long-term indiscriminate danger cluster bombs pose to civilians.

Their small bomblets scatter on impact, and many do not explode immediately, but remain in the ground sometimes for decades, so that civilians can be maimed or killed long after a war has ended.

Paul Hannon of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munition Coalition said the US administration’s decision would contribute to terrible casualties “immediately and for years to come”.

Ireland is one of 123 countries, including leading NATO members France, Germany and UK, which have signed up to the 2008 Oslo Convention against Cluster Munitions banning their production, storage and use. Russia and the US have not signed up to the convention.