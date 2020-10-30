Irish birth rates falls by 18pc and teenage pregnancies drop a drastic 60pc, new statistics reveal

The number of births in Ireland continues to fall as the average age of mothers continues to rise and teenage pregnancies dramatically decrease, new statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has revealed.

The Vital Statistics Annual Report 2018 was released today and provides various information on births and deaths in the country.

In 2018, the number of births in Ireland had fallen by 18.8pc in 10 years and 1.3pc since 2017.

The average age of mothers continues to rise with the average age in 2018 being 32.9 years. Mothers under the age of 30 accounted for 27.1pc of births in 2018 compared with ten years previous when mothers under 30 accounted for 39.3pc of births.

Mothers giving birth over the age of 40 in 2018 had risen by 42pc since 2008.

The number of births from teenage mothers has dramatically decreased in the past ten years with a 60.2pc decrease from 2008 to 2018. There were 956 births to mothers under 20 years of age in 2018 which is down from 2,402 in 2008.

More boys were born in 2018. Out of 61,022 live births in Ireland in 2018 31,306 were male and 29,716 were female.

Some 37.8pc of all births were outside a marriage/ civil partnership.

There were 1,120 multiple live births with 1,090 sets of twins and 30 sets of triplets.Over the past 25 years, the twinning rate has increased significantly.

In 2018 the twinning rate per 1,000 pregnancies was 18.2 which compares to 19 in 2016 and 11.7 in 1991.

There were 174 deaths of infants aged one year or less in 2018, which gives an infant mortality rate of 2.9 per 1,000 births. This is down 0.1pc from 2017.

There were 131 neonatal deaths, which are infants under four weeks old. Some 37.9pc of all infant deaths occurred within the first day of birth, while 57.5pc occurred within the first week.

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period accounted for 50.6pc of infant deaths while congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities accounted for 39.1pc of infant deaths in 2018.

In total there were 31,140 deaths in Ireland in 2018, an increase of 722 or 2.4pc on the 2017 figure.

The natural increase (births minus deaths) in 2018 was 29,882, which is a decrease of 4.9pc on the overall population of the country.

Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland in 2018.

Some 29.7pc of deaths in 2018 attributed to malignant neoplasm (a cancerous tumor), 29.2pc of deaths attributed to diseases of the circulatory system, while deaths from diseases of the respiratory system accounted for 13pc of all deaths.

Deaths from suicide accounted for 1.4pc or 437 of all deaths in 2018, almost three-quarters or 74.8pc of which were males. This number is down slightly from 483 in 2017.

Online Editors