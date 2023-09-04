Irish-based banks invest almost €6bn in climate-harming industries in poorer countries

Karol Balfe, ActionAid Ireland, said the practice was truly shocking

Irish-based banks and other financial institutions have channelled almost €6bn worth of investment into fossil fuels and other environmentally harmful industries in poor countries, a global study shows.

The study found a total of €5.7bn worth of bonds and shares held in major climate polluters such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and Total­Energies.

Chinese coal mines and large agri­business corporations responsible for widescale deforestation in South America and other regions are also among the investments recorded.

They are part of a global cashflow to climate-harmful industries in the global south worth a staggering $3.2trn (€2.8trn) in the seven years since the Paris Agreement was signed.

The three largest investors in Ireland are subsidiaries of US-headquartered asset managers BlackRock, State Street and Marsh & McLennan, which all have offices in Dublin.

Dozens of other banking and investment houses clustered around the Docklands are also involved in propping up fossil fuel companies and agribusiness corporations.

The study was commissioned by international charity ActionAid and carried out by Dutch-based consultancy Profundo.

Karol Balfe, chief executive of ActionAid Ireland, said a spotlight needed to be shone on Ireland’s facilitation of financial flows to harmful industries in the regions most affected by climate change.

Ireland was one of the first countries in the world to begin pulling public money out of fossil fuel investments by placing restrictions on the state-owned Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) but the regulations do not apply to private companies.

“The Fossil Fuel Divestment Act 2018 drew important attention to the responsibility the Irish State has in ensuring investment of public monies does not exacerbate the climate crisis,” Ms Balfe said.

“However, this only referred to one investment fund, and as we now understand the scale of harmful financial flows from Ireland, we must review and expand this act.”

She said there was also a need to tighten up loopholes in the ISIF regulations that could allow investment in companies that were indirectly supporting fossil fuels, and she said they should expand to cover agribusiness.

She also urged a review of Ireland’s generous corporation tax rates, which encourage multinationals, including the finance houses, to establish bases in Ireland.

“At a time of unprecedented climate crisis, the world’s banks and investment funds continue to invest staggering amounts into fossil fuels and environmentally harmful large-scale agribusiness in the global south,” Ms Balfe said. “This is destructive practice and truly shocking.”

The amount of money pouring into fossil fuels and harmful agribusiness in the global south dwarfs the climate finance provided by rich countries to poorer nations.

ActionAid says 20 times more money has been invested in climate-harmful activities than in projects to address the climate crisis.

Ireland has championed the need for much higher levels of climate finance when participating in international summits and Irish aid places a strong focus on the issue.

Ms Balfe said there was “lack of coherence” between Irish financial regulations and Irish aid priorities.

The study, How the Finance Flows: The Banks Fuelling the Climate Crisis and Ireland’s Role in Enabling This, is published today alongside the global report.