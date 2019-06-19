Irish artist's portrait reveals 'hidden' Clinton
Former US president Bill Clinton was visibly moved by a portrait painted by Co Down artist Colin Davidson.
Unveiled in Manhattan yesterday, the painting captured him in a way he would "not be prepared to show myself", he said.
Clinton, who was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process, said it captured the part of his personality he tried to keep hidden.
"I'm very grateful because the painting shows me in a way I would not be prepared to show myself, in my 'I don't know, but I sure hope so' mood.
"This captures a part of my personality I try to keep hidden because I try always to be upbeat, I always try to be positive, to think the best is around the corner."
Irish Independent