Irish artist Guggi pays tribute to ‘incredible mum’ as he announces her death

The mother of the renowned Irish artist Derek Rowen, better known as “Guggi”, has died.

Paying tribute on social media after she passed away on Friday morning, the former Virgin Prune described her as an “incredible mum”.

Winifred or “Winne” as she was known by those close to her, introduced Guggi to the world of art when he was a child.

The Dubliner, who is best friends with U2 frontman Bono, once explained how his mother had encouraged him through his teenage years to keep drawing and to keep painting. “She would always look at my work. She would always admire it.”

In an interview with the Sunday Independent in 2003, he explained how her encouragement made him who he is today: “In school, I wanted to draw all the time. I drew all over my copybooks and I got hammered for it, but I couldn’t help it if I had a pencil in my hand. I didn’t want to write. I didn’t want to do maths. I just wanted to draw things. It was this compulsive thing that goes right back to my earliest memory. And it is something that I’ve done all my life. I have my mother to thank for that.”

The Virgin Prunes, Ireland’s answer to the Sex Pistols, was formed with Gavin Friday in 1976. However Guggi left the band in 1984 to focus on his artwork and in recent years he has become one of Ireland’s most celebrated modern artists, exhibiting worldwide.

His work can be found in the collections of Château La Coste, France; Akureyi Art Museum, Iceland; the National Gallery of Ireland; the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin and in recent years, he has been the subject of solo exhibitions in New York, Paris and Tokyo.