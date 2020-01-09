The UK and Irish governments have published a draft deal to restore Stormont, with the Assembly to be recalled on Friday to see if the parties will turn up and sign up to it.

The UK and Irish governments have published a draft deal to restore Stormont, with the Assembly to be recalled on Friday to see if the parties will turn up and sign up to it.

Irish and British governments urge parties to back new agreement to restore powersharing in Stormont

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has asked the speaker of the defunct house to hold a sitting on Friday morning, without the Stormont parties having yet agreed to all the proposals.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill unveils the partys two newly co-opted Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Liz Kimmins (left) and Deirdre Hargey (right) outside the Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast. Niall Carson/PA Wire

The bold move comes without the DUP or Sinn Fein having publicly signalled a willingness to agree to the terms of the deal - called "'New Decade, New Approach".

Friday will see a strike by healthcare workers in the region.

Mr Smith said there was a major financial package on offer from the Government, that would mean the strike would not go ahead if the parties restored the institutions.

"We have had three years of talks and there is finally a good deal on the table that all parties can support," he said.

Simon Coveney said the deal was "filled with compromises".

Mr Coveney said the people needed to tell their politicians to take the opportunity and seal the deal.

"It's now time their politicians stepped up and fully represented their constituents," he said.

"It's time to show leadership and get back to powersharing in Stormont."

The deal represents the governments' joint assessment of how long-standing wrangles on issues such as the Irish language can be resolved.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the represents a “fair and balanced way” to restore powersharing.

Online Editors