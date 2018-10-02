Irish airspace reopens as 'back-up system' deployed, investigation into radar failure underway

Irish airspace has reopened after flights to and from Cork and Shannon airports were suspended due to a significant radar issue.

In a statement released this evening, the Irish Aviation Authority said a technical issue occurred with a radar system at Shannon.

"Safety is the IAA’s main priority and in accordance with normal procedure the IAA restricted air traffic while the issue was being investigated," the spokesperson said.

"As part of planned contingency, the IAA moved to its back-up systems and the flight restrictions have been lifted.

"Traffic flows are now in the process of being restored to normal capacity.

"Flights are now operating again to and from Shannon and Cork.

"An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing."

The airports are currently relying on a back-up radar system that is allowing flights to take off and land.

Several transatlantic flights were re-routed to avoid Irish airspace this evening as a result of the issue.

A Cork Airport spokesperson said flights have now resumed.

"Most flights are now expected to operate to schedule on Wednesday morning," the spokesperson added.

Dublin Airport was unaffected due to its proximity to UK air traffic control.

"Our flight schedule is operating normally," Dublin Airport Authority said.

A Cork Airport spokesperson said there was a significant systems failure with radar in the west of Ireland resulting in "zero flow rate" in Irish airspace.

"A radar problem is impacting all flights coming from the west/south of Ireland. Anything already in the airspace was processed through or has landed but nothing else is allowed to enter this airspace at present," the spokesperson added.

Passengers are being urged to check the status of their flights with airlines.

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights and is asking customers to check flight status before departing for the airport.

Shannon Airport has announced the following diversions and flight landing times:

Ryanair FR 3326 from Krakow to Shannon due to divert to Dublin returned to Shannon and landed at Shannon at 22.19pm

Aer Lingus EI387 from Heathrow to Shannon which was due to divert to Dublin, has now returned to Shannon and landed at 22.47pm.

Ryanair Manchester flight FR 4776 landed at Shannon at 22.40pm.

Ryanair Gatwick flight FR 1183 is due to land at Shannon at 23.25pm

Aer Lingus Shannon to Birmingham flight - EI 3638 has been cancelled and passengers accommodated in local hotels overnight.

Regular flight updates will be posted on the airport's website/app and twitter/Facebook pages. Passengers are asked to check with their airline

