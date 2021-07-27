Irish actor and dancer Ray McBride, who performed in films including Angela’s Ashes, dies

Niall Tóibín and Ray McBride in the Salvage Shop in the Gaiety in 1998.

Irish actor and dancer Ray McBride has died after facing a long illness.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have paid tribute to Mr McBride, who performed with the Druid Theatre and was known for featuring in films such as Angela’s Ashes and Into The West.

The actor, who was also a gifted Irish dancer, spoke to The Connacht Tribune four years ago about his illness, and that although he was mostly wheelchair-bound he still loved to go to the theatre.

He said his all-time favourite play that he performed in was Wood of the Whispering by M J Molloy, which won him a Harvey Award.

“I just love the characters in it. The writing. I love it. It’s still one of my favourite plays,” he said.

"The death of Ray McBride, actor, dancer and superb artist, will have been heard with sadness by all those who love Irish theatre and performance,” President Higgins said.

“While being one of Galway’s most beloved citizens, Ray is above all associated with the creative heart of Galway.

“Having starred in plays such as Wood of the Whispering by M.J. Molloy and Tom Murphy’s Conversation on a Homecoming, he will of course also be remembered for his roles as Captain Mummer in At The Black Pig’s Dyk’ and as Badger in Joe Comerford’s film Reefer and the Model.

“While he performed with Macnas, the Druid Theatre and in many films, what made Ray unique and exceptional as an artist was perhaps his ability as a gifted Irish dancer."

President Higgins added that MrMcBride will also be remembered by those “who knew him best for the dignity and courage with which he faced his long illness”.

He added: “For those many who had the gift of his friendship, they will remember the wit and humour with which he bestowed it.

“Sabina and I offer our deepest condolences to his family, his many friends, colleagues and all those who knew and appreciated Ray and his work.”