A young Irishman has died after being punched outside a New York bar in the early hours of this morning.

Young Irishman dies after being punched outside New York bar in early hours

The victim was assaulted outside the The Gaslight Bar in Queens at around 3.45am this morning by an unidentified male.

Local reports state that the 21-year-old Irishman was struck before falling to the pavement and being critically injured.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are providing consular assistance to the family of a man who died in the US.

A spokesperson for the NYPD told Independent.ie that the victim may have been assaulted following a dispute outside the bar.

“On November 22 at 03.37am police responded to reports of an assault outside 4317 Queens Boulevard in the confines of the 108 precinct.

“When officers arrived a 21-year-old male was lying on the pavement with head trauma,” the spokesman said.

The victim was brought to a local medical centre where he was pronounced dead.

At this stage detectives believe that the Irishman was punched in the head following a dispute outside the bar.

The suspect fled the scene and the spokesman confirmed that no arrests have yet been made.

Online Editors