Irish people wanted for 'all expenses covered' jobs in Dubai

A company is looking for Irish people to fill "all expenses covered" jobs in Dubai.

The positions being advertised by the Irish Village Dubai are aimed at people who fancy living in the sunny United Arab Emirates.

They said in a post on JobAlert.ie that they are hiring Irish natives to work as waiters at their popular restaurants and pubs. The advert read: "Irish Village Dubai are recruiting Irish natives for waiter/waitress positions for their IRISH VILLAGE in Dubai!

The Irish Village in Dubai is hiring Photo: Google Maps

"You must be at least 21 years old and have at least one year customer service experience. You must have an up to date passport and be available to travel ASAP. "You will be working with a team of staff aged 21 to 30. Your contract will be for one year.

"Accommodation is paid for, as well as your travel to and from work everyday and visa application expenses etc. are all covered." They said that they want people to start working as soon as possible.

Interviews are underway and they said that anyone interested in applying can email their CV to theirishvillage@cut-e.com

Online Editors