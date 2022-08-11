IRFU ban on transgender women sets ‘dangerous precedent’, say opponents

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is being urged to reconsider its decision to ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions due to fears it will set a “dangerous precedent” in other sports.

Equality groups and rugby clubs have described the move as “regressive and disappointing”.

In a statement issued yesterday, the IRFU said the decision was based on medical evidence and follows world rugby guidance.

This means contact rugby for players in the female category will be limited to those born female.

Two registered players in Ireland will be affected by the rule change, and the IRFU said it is working with those affected by “including options to remain active in the game, such as non-contact playing formats, refereeing, coaching and volunteering”.

Transgender men will continue to compete in the male category if they provide written consent and a risk assessment is carried out.

“The IRFU is keenly aware that this is a sensitive and challenging area for those involved and the wider LGBT+ community and will continue to work with those impacted, providing support to ensure their ongoing involvement with the game,” the statement says.

“Recent peer reviewed research provides evidence that there are physical differences between those people whose sex was assigned as male and those as female at birth, and advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression.

“The IRFU has spoken to players we are permitted to contact directly and will work with them to support ongoing participation in the sport.”

Anne Marie Hughes, Spirit of Rugby manager, who has worked on policy development in this area, said the IRFU is “committed to inclusivity” and has worked with the players and other groups in the LGBTQ+ community to explain that this change is based on new research related to safety.

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community, and while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them – there is a place for everyone in rugby, and we can all work together,” she added.

The rule change has been met with a backlash.

A spokesperson for Emerald Warriors RFC, Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby team, said the “blanket ban on a section of our community” was hugely disappointing and regressive.

The club said the move “further reduces spaces for transgender people to exist safely”, affecting rugby, sport and society.

“This step does not follow the values of our game,” the club said. “We are gravely concerned with the messaging to transgender youth, their families, friends and allies clearly making them no longer welcome in rugby.”

The club asked that the IRFU pauses the process and maintains the previous case by case policy.

“There is a risk that the fallout and repercussions of this policy will accelerate into other sports and transphobia overall,” it said.

Moninne Griffith, co-director of Trans Equality Together, said: “It is setting a dangerous precedent for other Irish sporting organisations to follow their lead in banning trans players.

“We note the IRFU’s values include respect, integrity and inclusivity – this decision flies in the face of these values.”

The move by the IRFU follows a similar decision by the English RFU, which said it was banning the participation of transgender women from female contact games after evidence showed the “advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression”.

In its updated policy document, the IRFU said it has “endeavoured to strike the difficult balance between both safety and fairness and inclusion”.

The previous policy used testosterone levels as a measure to allow transgender women to participate, but the IRFU said advances in recent studies confirm only small reductions in strength and lean body mass with no loss in bone mass seen after 12 months of testosterone suppression in transwomen who undergo typical medical interventions.

The International Rugby League recently announced transgender women cannot compete in women’s international rugby league matches, including the World Cup which begins in October.