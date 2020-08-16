Ireland’s worsening incidence of Covid-19 'deeply concerning' - Taoiseach

Ireland’s worsening incidence of Covid-19 is “deeply concerning,” the Taoiseach has said, promising deep analysis of what might be done in response.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met the acting CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn today to discuss the recent spike in cases, a Government statement said.

“They expressed deep concern at yesterday’s figures. There will be a further analysis of the situation ahead of the Cabinet Committee on Covid, which will meet again on Tuesday.”

The abrupt meeting came after Ireland’s rate of infection per 100,000 rose to 22.1, with 200 new cases reported on Saturday.

The infection rate surpasses that of the UK with 18.6 per 100,000, 16.3 in Germany and 14.2 in France.

Labour Party spokesman on Education Aodhán Ó Riordáin TD yesterday criticised the Tánaiste for his ‘flippant’ remarks that Covid clusters in schools are inevitable.

“That leads to an awful lot of uncertainty and worry among school communities. I think schools have to reopen and we've been saying this for a number of weeks now,” he said.

But he added: “Nothing can reopen, families can't function, if schools aren't back. Of course they have to get back safely, and now one of the issues is that we need rapid testing for teachers.”

It is only reasonable that SNAs, teachers secretaries caretakers should be able to avail of rapid testing, he said.

But he said the Minister for Education should now appear in front of the Covid committee this week “to talk through what scenarios and what sort of strategies will be in place by the Department".

“We are trying to ensure that this can be successful. We don't want to unnecessarily frighten or scare children, young people, or their parents, but to work in a collegiate manner with Government,” Ó Riordáin said.

“But it doesn't help when statements are made about school transport, about face coverings, about reopenings and there isn't a minister available either last week or this week to give that certainty to parents and students.”

Sinn Fein spokesman on Health, David Cullinane TD, agreed, “The priority has to be to get the schools reopened. I have three young boys myself. We want to see them back to school and parents want to see their children back to school.

“The children of the nation need to be back in school. So we have to do everything that we possibly can.

“We know that with the numbers that have come out, and they’re usually about 10 to 14 days behind reality, so that you're actually looking at a picture from the past,” he said.

“In about two weeks’ time schools are set to reopen. I think everybody will be concerned, and the acting Chief Medical Officer has expressed a deep concern. And I think what we have to do first and foremost is have a plan and a strategy in place to wrestle back control of this virus and to get it under control.

“Unfortunately the numbers are going up; the number of contractions and cases are going up, the 14-day average per 100,000 is going up, the reproduction rate is going up, and the number of cases in the community is going up.

“We also have three counties in a semi-lockdown if you like. And obviously, we have deep concerns here.”

Mr Cullinane said there was a responsibility on individuals. “Sometimes there are lapses, but it also responsibility of the Government to step up to the plate and make sure that we have the highest levels of prevention and enforcement measures in place.

“We also need to see more from the State, more from the Government and from the Minister for Health. And rather than just announce new systems, they have to be followed by detail.”

