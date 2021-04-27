We will find out the plan for life after lockdown this week. Covid-19 vaccines are our passport to going for a pint or enjoying a staycation.

With all the tempting future milestones to normality mapped out, the pressure to give out the jabs as quickly as possible will take on a new urgency.

So how important are the new decisions around the Johnson & Johnson jabs, as well as those produced by AstraZeneca?

How much difference will they make to how soon you get a vaccine? Or are we facing into more weeks of vaccination highs and lows? We answer your latest questions.

Read More

Who benefits?

The decision by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to people over 50 is, overall, positive.

It would have been much worse if it confined it to the over-60s.

The over-70s have nearly all got their first jab of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines already and should be fully vaccinated with two doses by the end of next month. So they are catered for.

That leaves people aged 60-69, who are currently getting the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

If Johnson & Johnson was confined to the over-60s, we would have eventually run out of people in the older age groups to use the vaccine on.

At the same time, the great mass of the population would still be in a queue anxiously waiting for the jab.

Earlier vaccination

Making the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine available probably benefits those aged 50 to 59 the most.

It means a start can be made on their vaccination earlier.

There are over 550,000 people in this age group in the country.

A section have already been vaccinated due to underlying illness or through work in the health service.

The general timetable was for vaccination of people in their 50s to start around the end of May or early June.

That may now be brought forward and we are waiting for the HSE's revamped plan to give some signal of when.

The caveat is supply. More than 14,000 doses are in the country already and up to 43,000 are due this month.

Next month, another 132,000 are due but the bulk of the doses – 432,000 – expected this quarter will not come until June.

AstraZeneca rejig

The other recommendation from NIAC was to change the age restriction on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was confined in practice to people in their sixties, but now it can be given to anyone over 50.

It is still unclear if the HSE will continue to exclusively give AstraZeneca to people in their 60s .So you could see a scenario where someone in their 60s or 50s gets either an AstraZeneca jab or Johnson & Johnson shot, depending on availability.

People over 70 who are housebound may get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The flexibility around both jabs is also important for people who are at very high risk of Covid-19 due to an underlying illness.

Many of this group in their 50s were facing delay but these decisions should hasten their vaccination.

Vulnerable groups

The homeless and other vulnerable groups are likely to be offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The fact that it is easy to store and transport makes it very user-friendly and convenient.

Unusual blood clots

The reason for the assessment and age restrictions from NIAC was the very low risk of unusual but serious blood clots linked to both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency said the benefit of the vaccines in both cases outweigh the risks.

It's recent report on age-related risk of blood clots among those who got AstraZeneca found the balance of benefits increased as people got older.

It is important anyone who gets the vaccine is aware of what potential symptoms to look out for.

Supply and delivery

It all comes back to having enough vaccines to dispense. We have yet to see how reliable Johnson & Johnson is in meeting deliveries.

The problems with AstraZeneca delivery delays are well highlighted. The HSE will also have to ensure they have enough vaccinators to deploy at vaccination centres in May if promised supplies materialise.

Around 1.25 million doses of four different vaccines are due here in May, the largest monthly supply yet. In June, this is set to increase to 1.75 million.

Comparing vaccines

People who are offered a particular vaccine will wonder if they are getting the best one. There is no choice being offered.

They are all very effective in preventing people from getting very ill if they catch Covid-19.

All provide good protection against the UK variant, which is the main form of virus circulating here.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is highest at around 94 to 95pc.The first dose of AstraZeneca has an efficacy of 76pc after three weeks .Efficacy increased to 82pc with dose intervals of at least 12 weeks or more.

The efficacy of the Johnson and Johnson shot is 72pc.

They provide varying levels of cover against other variants. But it’s important to remember that they provide a level of protection against all strains.

The disadvantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, for those who want the perks that come with full vaccination, is that there is a three-month gap between the first and second dose.

On the other hand, the Johnson & Johnson jab requires only one shot for full vaccination.

For now, the best advice is to take whatever vaccine you are offered against Covid-19.