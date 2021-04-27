| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland's vaccine rollout accelerates – who gets what vaccine, why and when?

Despite some of the negative scrutiny, both AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are proven to be highly effective and they will continue to be administered to specific age groups

People aged 60-69 are currently receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo Reuters/Nacho Doce Expand

Close

People aged 60-69 are currently receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo Reuters/Nacho Doce

People aged 60-69 are currently receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo Reuters/Nacho Doce

People aged 60-69 are currently receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo Reuters/Nacho Doce

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We will find out the plan for life after lockdown this week. Covid-19 vaccines are our passport to going for a pint or enjoying a staycation.

With all the tempting future milestones to normality mapped out, the pressure to give out the jabs as quickly as possible will take on a new urgency.

Most Watched

Privacy