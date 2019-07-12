Ireland's tallest building part of ambitious plan for €200m redevelopment in Cork

A €200m redevelopment of one of Cork's oldest dockland areas will involve the construction of Ireland's tallest building, a 34-storey hotel that will dwarf the country's existing tallest structures.

Tower Holdings Group said their ambitious plan for the historic Custom House Quay site will involve the loving restoration of existing landmark structures and opening up a dockland peninsula to the city centre.

Employment at the Customs House Quay site is expected to reach 800 while 400 jobs will be created through the construction phase.

The centrepiece of the project is a 34-storey hotel tower which will boast unparalleled panoramic views across the city.

The Custom House tower will be almost double the size of the 17 storey Elysian Tower (71m) which is located just a few hundred metres away.

Ireland's tallest building is currently the 22-storey Capital Dock in Dublin at 79m.

Designed by world renowned architecture firm, Gensler, in association with Henry J Lyons as local architects, the iconic new hotel tower aims to reflect the history of the site and complement the old Custom House and bonded warehouses.

The hotel accommodations will offer spa, swimming pool and gym facilities.

The hotel's top floor will boast a sky bar and luxury restaurant.

Under the proposal, the existing bonded warehouses will be redeveloped and opened up for public use - with a micro-distillery already planned for the eastern section of the site.

Planning permission for the project will be lodged with Cork City Council next month.

The project is viewed as a development that will kick-start the regeneration of the €1bn Cork docklands.

Tower Holdings director of operations (Ireland), Conor Lee said it was a very exciting project with a special public information meeting planned for Saturday (July 13) to brief locals on the details.

"Custom House Quay will be the centrepiece of Cork’s new business district," he said.

"For the first time ever, this entire area will be fully opened up to the people of Cork. As the tallest building in Ireland, the hotel itself will be a focal point for the city rising."

"Equally, the design is aimed at preserving the existing infrastructure for future generations through the addition of new tourism and commercial offerings. We firmly believe that Custom House Quay will rival similar offerings in other cities around the globe, and help contribute to the future success of the city in the same way that the Port of Cork did for centuries.”

Gensler Design director Marco Gamini said the landmark tower will be an iconic structure for Cork.

“Whilst maintaining and enhancing the original architectural intentions of this heritage site and its historic past, the addition of a new landmark tower, will help create an icon for the city, helping secure its future," he said.

