This weekend will see heavy rain and unsettled conditions

Ireland’s two-week summer seems to well and truly have come to an end as another unsettled and rainy week is in store.

"We do have a fairly unsettled start to August ahead of us I’m afraid, with showers and longer spells of rain affecting most areas through the coming week,” Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Keeley said.

This morning there have already been outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest. It’s drier and brighter in the east, however, rain from the west and northwest will spread to most areas through this morning.

The rain will clear off to the southeast this afternoon followed by scattered showers and sunny spells to end the day. Temperatures this week will remain average for this time of year with highs today of 15 to 18C.

Ms Keeley said these showers will ease tonight which will lead us into a mainly dry start tomorrow with hazy sunny spells and just a few well-scattered showers.

“Further showers will develop through the day and some of those will turn heavy at times in the afternoon and evening with highs of 17 to 20C,” she added.

Tomorrow evening clouds will then build over the country's northwest, bringing scattered patches and light rain there towards nightfall.

That rain will continue over the western half of the country through tomorrow night but it’ll be drier after with some clear spells.

"Wednesday will be another showery day with scattered showers developed through the morning and afternoon and some of those will turn heavy,” the Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Thursday looks like a wet and blustery day with rain spreading across the country through the day.

"Friday will bring even further showers and some of those will turn heavy at times.”

Low pressure will remain near Ireland for the weekend, keeping conditions unsettled with showers turning heavy at times.