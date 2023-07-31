Ireland’s newest world champ credits Katie and Kellie for inspiration

IRELAND'S latest teenage sports star has taken her first world championship - and said an entire generation of upcoming female athletes have been inspired by the all-conquering achievements of Olympic champions Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

Aideen Mullins (17) has become one of Ireland's youngest world champions by taking the gold medal at the World Muay Thai Championships in Venice.

The Cork teen dethroned the reigning world number one from the UK in the final after winning a tough semi-final against her French opponent.

Aideen is now world champion in the 63.5kg juvenile category of Muay Thai which is also known as Thai boxing.

Muay Thai is widely considered one of the most demanding disciplines within the entire martial arts field.

Aideen is now not only one of Ireland's youngest world champions but is also considered one of the outstanding young talents in the martial arts field.

She hopes to emulate her achievements at senior level in Muay Thai - but admitted she will have to focus on her Leaving Cert studies at Christ King school in Cork first.

Aideen, who is in fifth year, said she was inspired in her commitment to sport by the ground-breaking achievements of Olympic boxing champions Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

"I think everyone has been inspired by them," the Ballyphehane teen said.

"But they have been a very special inspiration to female athletes, particularly young Irish girls. They have shown that Irish athletes can compete with and beat the very best in the world."

She added that the accomplishments of both Katie and Kellie underlined the importance of dedication, hard-work and discipline in your chosen sport.

Aideen said that, despite her school studies, she will stick with her Muay Thai competitions and her gruelling training schedule.

Her hope is for the martial arts discipline to become an Olympic sport - and she can try to emulate the success of Katie and Kellie at future Olympiads.

Muay Thai is not yet an Olympic sport but its surging popularity across the globe has led to calls for it to become an accredited Olympic discipline in the same fashion that judo and karate were previously recognised.

"That would be a dream come true," she said.

Aideen paid tribute to her coaches and family for their incredible support to date in her career.

Her parents, John and Cynthia Mullins, have been hugely supportive of her demanding martial arts training as have her three older siblings including her brother, Anthony, and sisters, Kayleigh and Evelyn.