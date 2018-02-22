Ireland's long winter blamed for recent surge in pest detections in homes

Ireland's long, harsh winter is already being blamed for a surge in pest detections in Irish homes.

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, confirmed a remarkable 171pc increase in the number of call-outs regarding silverfish.

The tiny insect, which targets cool, moist conditions, is believed to have thrived given the heavy rainfall and damp conditions that Ireland has experienced over recent weeks. Cold temperatures have also driven the insects to seek out the warmer conditions in Irish homes, particularly in bathrooms.

Rentohil pointed out that Dublin Airport's weather station recorded 93.1mm of rainfall in January - almost 500pc more than the 21.9mm recorded in January 2017, perfect conditions for insect growth. "Silverfish (and firebrats) require damp and humid conditions and thrive in kitchens, laundry rooms, bathrooms and other dark, isolated areas," Rentokil technical manager Colm Moore explained.

"Fixing leaks in pipework, improving ventilation and using dehumidifiers can help discourage silverfish." "They can be found in a variety of common items in households and businesses such as books, wallpaper, paintings, fabrics, carpets, coffee, sugar, pasta and other food debris."

"In small numbers silverfish are not really a problem and you can easily get rid of them but a large infestation can be a serious issue for your home or business.” Met Éireann warned the weather for the next week will remain wintry rather than spring-inspired.

