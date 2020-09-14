Ireland's 'Living with Covid' plan: Everything we know so far

The Government will launch its must anticipated new plan for living with the coronavirus for the coming months.

The document will replace the roadmap for reopening the country and will feature a range of new restrictions based on the levels of the virus in any given part of the country.

Here we look at some the key questions about the framework for living with the virus.

So how does this new plan work?

There will be five levels of Covid-19 restrictions announced tomorrow by the Government with one being the least severe and five being the most. When and how they are introduced will be based on the rate of virus in your community.

What’s the aim of the new restrictions?

The Government wants to be able to introduce targeted lockdowns in areas of the country where there are outbreaks. They also want to put the onus on the public for taking responsibility for the spread of the virus by hanging the threat of restrictions over their heads if the rate of Covid-19 goes up in their county.

How will I know they are going to be introduced?

A number of factors will be taken into account before any new restrictions are introduced. The rate of new cases over a two week will be a key indicator but other metrics will also be factored in such as the amount of community transmission, which is harder to track, and the number of hospitalisations and ICU cases. The time of the year may also be factor so restrictions would be more likely to be implemented during the winter months when the health service is already under pressure.

Does this mean if we get to level one on the scale life will return to normal?

Unfortunately this won’t be the case. Even at level one there will still be restrictions on a lot of activities and strict social distancing rules will remain in place.

And does level five mean the country goes back into lockdown?

The highest threat level will mean returning to a situation very close to what we experienced earlier this year but the Government hopes this will be a very worst case scenario and at present does not envisage moving past level four on the graded system

Where are we now on the scale?

The country nationally is at level two which means there won’t be a huge change in how we live our lives when the new plan is introduced. However, there will be an easing of some restrictions which we will look at in a minute.

What about Dublin?

The Capital is closer to level three than it is to level two at the minute due the daily rise in cases across the country and it is highly likely new restrictions will be introduced this week. The main focus will be on limiting the number of people who can visit different households.

What does the plan say about household visits?

Regardless of the rate of the virus in the country there will still be restrictions on household visits. Even at level one you will only be allowed 10 people from three households visit your home. This reduces to six people from three households in level two, where we are currently at. The rules become more strict when moving into level three, where just six from one household are allowed to visit another home. Controlled indoor events will be banned. In level four, all household visits will be prohibited and indoor gatherings banned.

Will all pubs be allowed open next week under the new plan?

Unless there is a huge upsurge in the virus in the coming days pubs that don’t serve food will be allowed open in most parts of the country this day week. Under the plan, all pubs and restaurants are permitted to open under level one and two but there will be restrictions in level three on the opening of wet pubs. The National Public Health Emergency Team urged the Government last week to delay the reopening of pubs in Dublin.

Schools, colleges and crèches

The new plan will seek to keep all education and childcare facilities open as long as possible and will only consider closing them if a county or region moves towards level five on the plan.

What about attending sporting events?

In level one of the plan, attendance of up to 500 people would be allowed at sporting venues with capacity for 5,000, though it's understood that some in Government are pushing for this to be increased for stadiums like Croke Park or the Aviva Stadium. The Government is also likely to adopt a traffic-light system for foreign travel being developed by the EU.

Will domestic travel restrictions be put in place at any point?

Yes in level three it is likely that people will be asked to confine their movements to their region. However it is unlikely that any county wide travel ban would be imposed on Dublin in this instance.

And international travel?

The Government plans to ditch its Green List of countries deemed safe to travel in favour of joining the EU Commission’s traffic light system for continental flights. The system will be based on a map produced every two week by the European Centre for Disease Control which will highlight the countries safest for travel within the EU. Travellers will be required to take tests before travelling to and from countries if they are not listed as g green on the traffic light system.

