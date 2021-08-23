Ireland’s ‘Indian summer’: Sun to shine and temperatures to reach mid-twenties all week 

The wet weather is set to change as sun and heat is forecast for the next week.

After a wet few weeks, the weather is set to change for Ireland as dry conditions and high temperatures are forecast until at least Friday.

Met Éireann has said the settled spell will likely continue into the weekend, however, there may be showers at times.

Speaking about today’s weather, a forecaster said: "Dry and largely sunny in the east it will start out a little cloudier today in the west, with patches of drizzle and mist, it will dry out and brighten up as the day goes on.

“Temperatures in the afternoon between 20 and 23 degrees. Light easterly winds will keep temperatures a little lower along east facing coasts. A few showers may spring up in the afternoon in Munster.”

Tomorrow will be warm and sunny with highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees and although patches of mist and fog will develop on Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry, warm and sunny days with light winds.

"Temperatures will reach 22 to 25 degrees most days, widely across the country on Wednesday,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"On Thursday the highest temperatures will be in the southwest as the winds take on the northerly aspect with a little more cloud in the northeast keeping temperatures at about 20 degrees there.

“On Friday the higher temperatures will be away from east facing coasts as the winds go easterly again, temperatures along the east coast no lower than 20 degrees.”

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night are forecast to all be dry and clear with patches of fog forming in the light variable winds, clearing early in the mornings.

"Early indications suggest that the settled spell will continue into the weekend, with mostly dry weather though there may be showers at times,” the forecaster added. “Temperatures staying in the twenties for most.”