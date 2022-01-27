Ireland’s Holocaust survivors: ‘We have to learn from the past’

There are certain sensations that can trigger feelings of fear among survivors of the Holocaust.

For Suzi Diamond, the sight or feeling of splashing water brings back painful memories of when she was a young child in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

The 79-year-old, who lives in Dublin, tells Review: “Even today if I go to a swimming pool, if people start splashing around me I have to get out immediately. I can’t have water splashing around me or coming at me — and I dislike showers.”

Early in her childhood, Suzi lived in two concentration camps in Germany, Ravensbrück and Bergen-Belsen, having been brought there from her home in Hungary with her mother Gisela and older brother Terry.

“When you arrived in the camps you were stripped and they put fire hoses on us to wash us down. When the water comes out of those fire hoses it crushes you. It was so powerful,” she says. “I remember my mother holding on to me very tightly because it would make you fall. The water coming at you was absolutely terrifying.”

Suzi witnessed unimaginable horrors. She saw bodies piled high and lived with the stench of rotting corpses. She has a vivid memory of life in Bergen-Belsen even though she was just two-and-a half when the camp was liberated.

Talking about the Holocaust does not come easily to the 79-year-old, who has lived in Ireland since she was a small child.

“I am one of those shy people who likes to be at the back of the room watching everything and not doing anything,” she says.

She says she gives her eyewitness account of the mass extermination of the Jewish people out of a sense of obligation.

“I am concerned that time is passing too quickly for my contemporaries and for me. What we experienced took place in the middle of the last century, far too distant for young people today to understand the enormity of what happened.”

Ireland marks Holocaust Memorial Day tomorrow with a ceremony in the Mansion House in Dublin. It is not by chance that there are so few Holocaust survivors still living in Ireland to bear witness to the horrific events.

There are few survivors here because only a small number were allowed to seek refuge in Ireland at the end of World War II.

Diamond was one of the few Jewish refugees admitted to the country — there was only a tiny trickle admitted before, during and after Hitler’s campaign to exterminate the Jewish people.

As the UCD professor of social policy Bryan Fanning puts it in his book Migration and the Making of Ireland: “An overt policy of discrimination against Jews emerged in Ireland in 1938, which lasted throughout the Second World War and the aftermath of the Holocaust.”

Describing the policy, the author Katrina Goldstone has written: “Immigrants were not welcome, refugees were not welcome, but Jewish immigrants and Jewish refugees were less welcome than others.”

Bureaucrats and politicians may have tried to shut the door, but there were others who went to extraordinary lengths to welcome survivors to Ireland, including the paediatrician and former rugby international Dr Bob Collis. He had joined the International Red Cross and travelled to Germany.





Finding refuge: Suzi Diamond in the arms of Dr Bob Collis on the day she arrived in Ireland in 1946. Photo by Lee Miller

Finding refuge: Suzi Diamond in the arms of Dr Bob Collis on the day she arrived in Ireland in 1946. Photo by Lee Miller





It was Dr Collis who brought Suzi Diamond, her brother Terry and three other orphans to Ireland in 1946 after witnessing the appalling conditions when Bergen-Belsen was liberated. It came too late for Suzi’s mother, who died of typhoid just after British troops reached the camp.

Collis described seeing emaciated adults and children in the most appalling conditions, dying at a rate of 1,000 a day from starvation and typhus.

The doctor arranged for Suzi and Terry to be adopted by an Orthodox Jewish couple, Elsie and Willie Samuels, in Dublin. When she was growing up, Suzi was told little about her background.

“Our family wanted to keep us away from all the memories — so that we would forget everything. They never talked about it and it was always hidden. They thought that if they did not speak about it we would not remember anything, but of course you don’t forget something like that.”

She even remembers her home in Hungary and the day the Gestapo came to seize her mother, herself and her brother Terry in 1944.

She recalls travelling by train to Bergen-Belsen. They sat on wooden floors, huddled together, as her mother tried to shield the children from the overcrowding and squalor.

Her father Sandor had been conscripted into the Slave Labour Service of the Hungarian Army and deported to the Soviet Union, where he died in 1943.

Suzi grew up believing that she and her brother (who died in 2007) were the only members of their family to survive the war.

But in 2015, a cousin on her father’s side of the family got in touch. It turned out that two uncles had survived the Holocaust.

“My father was one of four brothers who ran a timber business. Two of them perished in the Holocaust and two survived.”

Suzi discovered she had cousins living in Hungary and in the United States. She visited her home town of Karcag in Hungary, saw the Jewish cemetery where her grandparents are buried, and the local synagogue. She was taken aback to see all the members of her family listed on a memorial scroll to those who had died in the Holocaust on the synagogue wall.

She told Review: “When I saw it, it was quite a shock. Terry’s name and my name were on it, but both of us survived.”

Suzi says she did not encounter much anti-semitism growing up in Dublin, but there was one serious incident that stuck in her mind after she had married her husband, Alec.

“After we got married we bought a bungalow in Mount Merrion. Our neighbours seemed quite nice people at the time.

“We never had any problem with them except one day we found that they, or their children, had painted swastikas on our driveway.”

Skin and bone

For most of his life, the Slovakian Jew Tomi Reichental stayed silent about his nightmarish experiences in Bergen-Belsen.

The Jewish community in Dublin knew nothing about the story of the Holocaust survivor living in the Rathgar area of Dublin.

He tells Review: “My wife passed away in 2003, not knowing what I went through, and I did not talk about it to my children.”

Tomi was later asked to speak about his experiences at his grandson’s school in Rathgar and discovered that Irish school children knew little about the annihilation of the Jews.

“When I asked students what they knew about the Holocaust, they told me six million Jews died, but that was all they knew about it.” He set out to inform people of what happened as an eyewitness, and he has talked to 120,000 schoolchildren in person as well as writing two books and making an RTÉ documentary. During the pandemic, he has addressed thousands of schoolchildren on Zoom.

It has been estimated that 100,000 Slovakian Jews perished during the Holocaust. Between 25,000-35,000 Slovakian Jews survived.

Tomi was nine when he was arrested along with his mother Judith and brother Miki and transported to Bergen-Belsen in a train that resembled a cattle truck.

He has written of the appalling conditions in the camp and the cruelty of the guards: “People who were just skin and bone and looked like living skeletons were walking around very slowly, some of them dropping where they fell, never to get up again.”

Tomi lost 35 members of his family in the Holocaust. His brother Miki is still alive and living in Israel.

The retired businessman, who moved to Ireland in 1960, believes it is more important than ever to talk about the Holocaust as it recedes into history and there is a resurgence of racism and anti-semitism.

“We have to learn from the past. Since the Second World War there have been so many cases of genocide, including what happened at Srebrenica. We are now a multinational society and it is very important not to become bystanders.”

Tomi said he did not suffer nightmares as a result of the Holocaust: “I had a philosophy of leaving the past behind me and looking to the future.”

Although he never talked about what had happened to his children, he did speak out if they left food on their plates. He recalls how he would tell them: “Why do you not finish it? There was a time when I would have given anything for what you have left, because we starved so much.”

This month marks the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference. On January 20, 1942, senior Nazi officials met to plan the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people of Europe.

Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust, circulated a list to the delegates showing the number of Jews to be targeted living in each European country. Ireland appears on that list with a designated population of 4,000 Jews.

Lynn Jackson, one of the chief organisers of Holocaust Memorial Day, says: “The inclusion of Ireland in the Wannsee list is significant for the Irish Jewish community today, of which I am a member. Had the Nazis defeated the Allies, there is no doubt they would have occupied Ireland and the vast majority of Irish Jews would have been murdered.

Train to Bergen-Belsen: Suzi Diamond

Train to Bergen-Belsen: Suzi Diamond





“My parents were married in Dublin just three years after the Wannsee Conference — 400 relatives and friends attended their wedding. If the Nazis had succeeded in their plans and won the Second World War, my parents as well as my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins would have been caught up in the Nazi terror.”

Jackson says: “There has always been anti-semitism and there will always be an undercurrent of it.”

Often this prejudice was not overt, but it operated in Irish society in an insidious fashion.

The obstetrician Bethel Solomons, who played rugby for Ireland, did not come across anti-semitism in his youth, according to Dermot Keogh’s history, Jews in Twentieth-Century Ireland. But later on, he noticed an “unpleasant and insidious movement”.

“Social and sporting clubs are contaminated [with anti-semitism] and in many there is an unwritten law that Jews will not be admitted,” said Solomons. “If a Jew is seeking a position in a business or a hospital, he may not get it, because he is a Jew.”

Jews might not have been explicitly barred from joining sports clubs in Dublin, but they found themselves pushed down the waiting lists. Jackson says: “Edmondstown Golf Club was set up on the southside of Dublin because Jews were not allowed into other clubs.”

She believes social media is contributing to an upsurge in anti-semitism.She highlights the T-shirts worn by far-right supporters in the US with the inscription “6MWE”, standing for “6 Million wasn’t enough”.

She says sometimes modern anti-semitism takes the form of attacks on Israel.

“Some people say terrible things about Israel and they have never met an Israeli person in their life. I can be critical of Israel, but I ask people how they feel so strongly and if they know any Israelis or Jewish people — and often they don’t.”

The primary focus of Holocaust Memorial Day is on the horrors that were inflicted on the Jewish people. The day also commemorates other victims of the Nazis, including people with disabilities, black people, the gay community, Roma and political opponents.

“People continue to be discriminated against because of their ethnicity, cultural and religious identities or their sexual orientation,” says Jackson. “It is up to all of us to educate our children to speak out against these dangers.”

The national Holocaust Memorial Day commemoration takes place tomorrow at the Mansion House in Dublin