Ireland’s Holocaust survivors: ‘We have to learn from the past’

On the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day, Suzi Diamond and Tomi Reichental tell why sharing their stories of World War II is more urgent than ever as social media drives a new wave of anti-semitism

Tomi Reichental, who has written two books about his experiences in Bergen-Belsen. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand
Finding refuge: Suzi Diamond in the arms of Dr Bob Collis on the day she arrived in Ireland in 1946. Photo by Lee Miller Expand
Train to Bergen-Belsen: Suzi Diamond Expand

Finding refuge: Suzi Diamond in the arms of Dr Bob Collis on the day she arrived in Ireland in 1946. Photo by Lee Miller

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

There are certain sensations that can trigger feelings of fear among survivors of the Holocaust.

For Suzi Diamond, the sight or feeling of splashing water brings back painful memories of when she was a young child in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

