Ireland’s Fittest Family: Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan to join new series as coach, while 2FM’s Laura Fox unveiled as new presenter

Ireland’s Fittest Family clan has two new members hitting the ground running for the upcoming season, with Laura Fox taking the helm presenting the series, and legendary Olympian Sonia O’Sullivan joining as a coach.

It means she joins the coaching line-up alongside Davy Fitzgerald, Nina Carberry, and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Galway native Laura, who presents Laura Fox on 2FM at Weekends, said she is delighted to be presenting one of Ireland’s most popular family series, which is set to return to RTÉ later this year.

Also this season, Sonia O'Sullivan is stepping in for coach Anna Geary, who is expecting her first child over the summer.

Speaking about her new appointment, Laura Fox said: “I’ve been a fan of Ireland’s Fittest Family for a long time, it’s such a feelgood, brilliant programme for all the family.

"Mairead Ronan was a fantastic presenter on the show, and I’m just delighted to be following in her footsteps. I can’t wait to get started working with the incredible team of coaches on the show and the super-fit families who are going to be coming our way to take part later this year.

" It’s a dream job for me.”

Commenting on taking on her new coaching role, Sonia O’Sullivan said: “I have always loved Ireland’s Fittest Family as it’s a positive promotion of fitness, so it makes it extra special to be joining the line-up of coaches this year. I’ve big shoes to keep warm for Anna Geary, but of course I’m in it to win, so Donncha, Nina and Davy… I’m here to compete and I’m very excited to get started.”

Alan Tyler, Head of Entertainment Commissioning RTÉ said: “We’re delighted to announce Laura Fox joining Ireland’s Fittest Family as presenter, whilst the legendary Sonia O’Sullivan is coming onboard as a coach for the upcoming season.

"Laura is a rising star with a genuine passion for the show and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring her to screen. Ireland’s Fittest Family is a positive celebration of fitness, focus, and family, Sonia is the perfect addition to the line-up.

Whenever Sonia competes, she plans to win, so it’s bound to make for another exciting competition this year."

Ireland’s Fittest Family is a Kite Entertainment and Animo TV production for RTÉ.

In April, Mairead Ronan revealed she had stepped away from her slot fronting the show for the past ten years.

"I did it in early February. I got the call to say, ‘It’s back on this year, series 11 and we’ll meet up and we’ll do the chats and talk about the new contract. And all that kind of stuff that you have to talk about.

“I was like ‘cool’, and then I met them and I said, ‘I’m not going to go back.’"

She said she had been thinking about it “loads, and loads and loads”.

She said that she adored the show, which was won last year by the Nugent family.

"I’ve been there from year one to year ten, I’ve watched it go from this little, small home-grown format in Ireland to this pillar in the RTÉ schedule.

"But I’ve done it and there’s no more I can do and I just would love to do something else, I would love a different challenge,” she said.

"It’s about leaving it on a high and leave it in the hands of somebody new,” she added at the time.