Ireland’s first St Patrick's Day parade began at the early hour of 6am in Dingle

Ireland’s first St Patrick's Day parade began at the eye-wateringly early hour of 6am today in Dingle - but revellers starved of celebrating the wearing of the green for three years are set to party into the early hours of Sunday morning as part an unique four-day national celebration.

Ireland's last St Patrick's Day parades were staged in 2019 - and hundreds of thousands will today take to Irish streets to celebrate the patron saint, the richness of Irish cultural life as well as the treasured return of normal social life after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Dingle proudly maintained its tradition of staging Ireland's first St Patrick's Day parade when the Fife & Drum band led marchers around the town centre from 6am before finishing at St Mary's Church.

The tradition dates back decades in the west Kerry town - but for those who fancy a lazy lie-in, a second later parade is also staged at lunchtime.

Cork is hosting a four day St Patrick's Festival with the Blood Bike South organisation the honorary grand marshals this year.

Fáilte Ireland festivals director, Ciara Sugrue, said it was a dream come true to see St Patrick's Day parades and festivals return nationwide.

“It is fantastic to see St. Patrick’s celebrations return - festivals and events play a critical role in delivering brilliant visitor experiences and increasing footfall for local businesses, supporting jobs and revenue generation," she said.

"We want to position Ireland as ‘the’ place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and with an amazing line up of entertainment, the Cork St. Patrick’s Festival will showcase the very best of the city.”

Major Kerry parades are also being staged in Kenmare, Killarney and Tralee.

Cork's parade will proudly feature Massachusetts State Police, members of the Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours who will be led by traditional folk singer and musician Donie Carroll and Bixby Rugby Club from Oklahoma.

The Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade will feature over 2500 local community participants.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher will be joined by members of the Ukrainian Community.

Polish community support group, Together Razem, has invited people in Cork from several Eastern European countries to parade with them under a banner of solidarity – Together4Ukraine, to show their support to the Ukrainian people.

There will also be a special St Patrick’s Weekend outdoor market at Nano Nagle Place.

The weekend markets offer a great mix of local art, craft and design – from decorative ceramics and landscape paintings to cushions, hand poured candles and air plants for your home.

There will be live music on the top plaza between 13.30 and 15.30 throughout the weekend.

On Saturday there will be traditional Irish music with Strings and Things while Sunday will feature the Fresh Air Collective will play tangos, waltzes, rags and klezmer tunes, gypsy jazz melodies and more.

Children can also enjoy a Saints and Shamrocks Trail around the museum and garden from March 17-20.

In Fermoy, the 37th annual parade will honour inspirational local woman and retired teacher Hazel Baylor who once used her car as a community ambulance in the north Cork area and who, during the polio epidemic of the 1950s, cycled around the area offering home-tuition for youngsters unable to attend school.

Waterford aims to copper-fasten its links to the man who inspired the entire idea of a St Patrick's Day to honour Ireland's patron saint.

At the entrance to Greyfriar's Church in Waterford City stands a sculpture of the famous Franciscan monk, theologian and historian, Luke Wadding.

It was Wadding who succeeded, against all the odds, in having St. Patrick's Day recognised as a major Church holiday and, of course, it later became a worldwide day of celebration.

Born in Waterford in 1588 and ordained as a Franciscan priest in 1613 he quickly became one of the most respected and well-known Franciscan theologians at work in mainland Europe, mostly in Rome where he established an Irish college for clerical students studying for the priesthood.

It is widely held that after he established his reputation in Rome, the Pope himself asked Wadding to lend a learned eye to helping to create a comprehensive calendar of Church saints.

Wadding completed his task dutifully but thanks to his patriotic Irishness, along with all of the well-known saints like Anthony and Francis, Wadding snuck in an extra, slightly lesser-studied Irish saint - Patrick.

March 17 had been observed by the Irish as St. Patrick's Day since the tenth century but only when Wadding gave church sanction to this did it become a huge spectacle of parades and céilithe.

During the 2022 St. Patrick’s Weekend, a guided Luke Wadding historic walking tour of Waterford is available at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm and will be led by the expert guides from Waterford Treasures Museums.

In Wexford, every 'Patrick' and 'Patricia' will enjoy free tours of one of Ireland's top visitor attractions, Hook Lighthouse.

The medieval lighthouse is celebrating all that is uniquely Irish from a green theme at the café and a celebration of Paddy’s, Patrick’s, Pat’s and Patricia’s plus there will be a Snake Hunt at 2 pm and 3 pm on the lighthouse lawns.

Purpose-built as a lighthouse 800 years ago, and still fully operational today, it is the oldest intact operational Lighthouse in the World.

Limerick will once again combine its St Patrick's Day parade and festival with the Limerick International Band Championship which has attracted bands from all over the world.

Fittingly, the theme for the 2022 Limerick parade is 'Belonging and Identity' - with a host of family friendly events from street music to treasure hunts.

To celebrate their historic back-to-back All-Ireland senior hurling titles, members of the Limerick senior hurling panel are this year’s parade Grand marshal - and they will be joined by a very special guest, the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Some 250 people will march in the Limerick GAA contingent alone.

Major St Patrick's Day parades will also take place across Tipperary.

Tipperary Town parade organisers have asked people to not only wear the Irish colours but also to consider wearing = Ukrainian colours as a sign of solidarity with the country left wrecked by a Russian invasion.

"We want this event to showcase not alone our own culture but our support for the people of Ukraine and we hope that flags will fly in support of their besieged country. Our Tipperary colours are so similar to the colours of Ukraine so this is an opportunity for us all to demonstrate that support," organiser Joe Hayes explained.