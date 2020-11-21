| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland’s EU future: ‘We must take off the Brexit goggles’ as our neighbour’s exit heralds serious challenges

Boris Johnson’s stumbling administration may have drawn derision on this side of the Irish Sea, but Britain’s departure heralds challenging times for our relationship with Europe

Carrie Symonds with her partner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Expand

Close

Carrie Symonds with her partner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Carrie Symonds with her partner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Getty Images

Carrie Symonds with her partner, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

John Walsh

Next weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the EU-IMF bailout to save Ireland from bankruptcy in the wake of the financial crisis.

The government was forced to introduce swingeing cuts in one of the most chastening experiences since independence. What made the bailout even more humiliating was the number of British conservative politicians and commentators who questioned whether Ireland had the capacity for self-governance. Some even wondered aloud whether the UK should do the decent thing and volunteer to take over the running of Irish affairs.

Many of these politicians and commentators went on to become leading Leave campaigners in the Brexit referendum. It would be understandable if Irish people had indulged in a collective bout of schadenfreude following the latest bout of internecine warfare to convulse an already shambolic Tory government.

Privacy