Ireland’s climate: Forget the searing heat that other countries are experiencing – rain is going to drive our climate change concerns

Ireland may not be suffering to the same extent as other countries, but we are not immune to the effects of climate change, a leading scientist has warned.

Professor John Sweeney, a climate change scientist from Maynooth University, said it won’t be high temperatures that will be the problem for Ireland, but rather the rainfall changes that will come with it, including wetter winters.

Speaking to The Indo Daily Podcast, he said: “In Ireland we often think of those places further south and in the developing world as the places that are suffering from climate change and it’s very much a mistake, because we in Ireland are also experiencing the same kind of changes.

“As the global average, we have warmed up by just under one degree in the past century or so and we have seen fairly significant changes occurring even in our own climate here.

“We have seen, for example, 15 of 20 warmest years on record occurring only in the last 30 years. We are seeing rainfall increases, I think around 6pc or so, on average, in terms of rainfall changes and that is bringing its own set of impacts to Ireland in terms of our agriculture, in terms of our water supply, the risk of fires and so on.”

Prof Sweeney suggested that Ireland is a few years behind the rest of the world when it comes to temperature change.

“We are not immune as a mid-altitude country. We are going to experience the global average of temperature change sooner rather than later, and maybe it will be a few years behind the rest of the world, but we are not going to be in anyway immune to what is happening elsewhere.

“We do get extremes like the very hot summers of 1976 or 1995 but what we are seeing now is those events are going to become more frequent, they are becoming more severe, and we are getting a heatwave starting from a higher base.

“It is starting from a one degree warming, it’s not starting from the average temperature in the 30s or 40s but now giving more potential to cause those kinds of problems.”

Prof Sweeney said the real challenge for this country will be the increased winter rainfall in the west and drier summers in the east.

“It will not be the temperature in Ireland that will be our problem but the rainfall changes that come with it so that is where we are going to have to be very cautious and very ingenious in adapting to future climate change. I know from the models that we are going to experience more rainfall in the winter, in the west especially, and that is going to bring a flooding problem.

“We are going to experience drier summers in the east, where most of the people in Ireland live and where most of the water demand is coming from, both from agriculture and domestic consumption, so it’s going to cost us quite a lot of money,” he said.

There is a growing tendency towards extreme weather events around the world, added Prof Sweeney.

“You know we used to talk about the once-in-50-years event or the once-in-a-century storm and when we did that we were thinking in terms of a statistical analysis based on past records in many cases.

“It’s now quite clear to use that kind of thinking is very much flawed because we can’t really rely on the past as an indicator of what’s happening in the present and in the future.”