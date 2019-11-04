Extinction Rebellion protesters braved the pouring rain this afternoon outside Leinster House as they kitted out in bikinis, flip flops and sunglasses in response to Leo Varadkar’s controversial comments about climate change.

Extinction Rebellion protesters brave the rain in shorts and swimwear to highlight 'Leo's fantasy island'

The Taoiseach claimed that there are some ‘positive’ upsides to climate change, such as warmer winters and less deaths over the winter.

Despite a rainfall warning in place, environmental campaigners from Extinction Rebellion lounged out in front of Leinster House this afternoon kitted out in bikinis, shorts and sunglasses to protest against what they described as ‘Leo’s fantasy island’.

The protest was a tongue-in-cheek response to the Taoiseach’s comments over the weekend.

Claie Brennan responding to An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's comments that climate change will have positive effects Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“I would personally like to thank all of the oil companies that made it this warm,” said protester Clare Brennan from Shankill, who was dressed in a bikini and sunglasses in the cold November weather as she laid back on a sun lounger.

“I’m in a bikini today to highlight the comments that Leo Varadkar made about climate benefits, saying that there would be fewer deaths and lower heating bills,” she told Independent.ie.

“Basically, we feel that that’s a smack in the face to all the people who are suffering and who will suffer from the effects of the climate crisis,” she said.

“It was just a bit ignorant from Leo Varadkar, it wasn’t something that you would expect from him, it was something you’d expect from Donald Trump.

Brid Smith TD Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“But I am freezing,” she laughed.

Protester Tadgh Dempsey from Kildare was also dressed in clothes more suited to sunnier climes in a bid to highlight climate change.

“We’re enjoying the lovely warm weather that is provided to us by our Taoiseach and all the oil and gas industries that are destroying our planet, we’re out here soaking it up,” he said.

“I thought the Taoiseach’s comments were ridiculous and showed just how little he understands about climate change.”

Green Party leader Ramon Ryan, who was dressed in cycling gear, said that the Taoiseach’s comments were not doing “anyone any service”.

“Leo Varadkar is not going anyone a service with this,” he told Independent.ie.

“He’s just confusing people and he’s undermining public confidence and the actions we need to take.

“We will have a few warmer days because of climate change but the downsides are so huge,” he added.

“I think by tackling climate change, the only upside, and there’s not many upsides to this climate challenge, but some of the upsides will actually be a better, fairer economy.

“So if we’re going to talk about upsides, let’s talk about the solutions as upsides,” he added.

Online Editors