Ireland’s about-face on cosmetic injections as Botox and fillers become big business

Botox is changing the face of the Irish high street. Among the usual pharmacists, estate agents, Spars and Centras, it’s becoming increasingly common to find “aesthetic clinics”. These specialise in non-surgical anti-ageing treatments and lip fillers. We are now spending some €200m a year on such “injectable beauty”, in one conservative estimate.

The treatments may not be new but their growing visibility is. Even the ‘Triangle’ in Ranelagh, heart of the affluent southside Dublin suburb, boasts an aesthetic clinic amid its bijou boutiques, hip cafés and popular restaurants.

“When we signed the lease for the clinic in Ranelagh,” says Brian Cotter, “the estate agent was looking at me and he was like, ‘You want to put a Botox clinic in the middle of Ranelagh? OK.’ But now, when you look at it, our clinics are located on the high street. It’s omnipresent. People go in there and it’s not like the head down, running to the car. It’s more, ‘I get Botox injections and dermal fillers and treatments because I like them’, and everyone goes, ‘Jeez, you look fantastic’.”

Cotter is talking about his growing chain of Sisu clinics, which he founded with his brother and fellow doctor James Cotter and the tech entrepreneur Pat Phelan. The first opened in their native Cork in 2018. Since then, the brand has become common on the Irish high street.

But Cotter’s sights are set far beyond these shores. When he speaks to the Independent, it is at the end of a long, busy day at one of Sisu’s three clinics in Manhattan. New Yorkers have embraced the Irish ‘aestheticians’ and plans are under way to open more. There’s already a thriving Sisu in Brooklyn, two in Miami and, this week, a clinic opened in Houston, Texas.

“What we’re doing,” he says, “is building out a multibillion-dollar business. When we look at the US, it is such a huge space.”

Cotter is forthright about cosmetic treatments. “Look, nobody needs it, but if you’re coming in, let us talk it through it with you. I think that very open and honest approach, particularly in the US, will allow us to be adopted by the population base.”

In the five years that Sisu has been in operation there has been a sea-change in attitudes towards “injectable beauty” in Ireland. The visibility of their clinics has helped normalise science-based treatments. In the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin, for instance, it is located between a hair salon and a nail bar. Having Botox, for many, is little different to getting a manicure or blow-dry, albeit at a very different price. More on that later.

The Dublin-headquartered Thérapie claims to be the biggest aesthetics chain in Europe. Established as a beauty salon on Molesworth Street, near Leinster House, by businessman Paul McGlade in 2002, it is now run by his children, Katie and Philip McGlade. Botox treatments are at the centre of its business.

It operates 26 clinics throughout the island of Ireland and 44 in Britain. A Manhattan clinic will open in the coming weeks and there are ambitious plans for American expansion. Katie McGlade, who is based in the US, will oversee its growth there.

Deirdre O’Dowd is Thérapie’s chief commercial officer. At 42, she has worked for the company for half her life, having been originally employed as one of their first beauticians. She says the changed attitude towards injectable treatments is largely fuelled by social media, especially Instagram.

“Influencers have helped normalise Botox and other treatments,” she says. “They tend to be more relatable to people. They’re not celebrities — they’re really pretty girls. They share every facet of their lives including any aesthetic work they’ve had done and, often, they’ll take you into the clinic with them and make a video of it and you can see what’s involved in the process.”

The days of people being reluctant to talk about getting Botox are long gone, she says. “People see it as part of their upkeep, of looking as good as they can.”

Botox and Profhilo, an increasingly popular injectable facial skin treatment, are among her favourite products. She says her friends chat openly about having them.

Thérapie employs 100 medics — doctors and dentists — to administer Botox injections and O’Dowd says the company is the largest user of the drug in Ireland.

Botox is the pharma giant Allergan’s brand name for a drug made from a toxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. This the same toxin that causes botulism, a life-threatening type of food poisoning. In small doses, it can be effective in reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the face. It is also said to help with excessive sweating.

It has been used for cosmetic purposes for over 30 years and was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002. The world’s supply of Botox is made in a factory in Westport, Co Mayo. Allergan, whose parent company is AbbVie, says it has invested in the region of €750m in its Irish operation to date and it employs 1,200 people.

Jennifer Owens is the owner of The Glow Clinic and practises in Dublin and her native Cork. The allure of injectables is in the name of her company, she believes. “What people want is to ‘glow’, to look refreshed and rested,” she says. “The idea of trying to look much younger is gone. Nobody wants to do anything that would make it obvious that they had treatments done. It’s all about the natural look.”

Owens studied dentistry at University College Cork and worked as a dentist for years. “I loved my patients, but I really hated dentistry,” she says. “Fifteen or 20 people a day telling you they don’t want to be there takes its toll. I felt quite restricted. There’s so much more we’re trained to do but everyone was like, ‘Clean my teeth’ or ‘Do I have a hole?’ And that’s it.”

She started to branch into Botox. She initially used it to help people with teeth-grinding issues, but was keen to use it for cosmetic purposes too.

“It’s an area I’ve always been interested in. I’m a trained make-up artist too, but when I did a diploma with the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, I thought, ‘This is the area I really want to be in.’” She followed up with a master’s from a London university hospital and opened The Glow Clinic in 2018.

Twenty or so years ago, there were comparatively few Botox providers in Ireland. A handful of beauty salons in cities such as Dublin and Cork advertised that visiting doctors — “from Harley Street, London” — would be available perhaps once a month, but injectables tended to be the preserve of celebrities.

The idea of openly talking about having Botox done was anathema at the time. When I first wrote about the subject in the early 2000s and contacted a Dublin salon that offered injectables, the owner was aghast when asked if she had had Botox herself. “Oh, it’s not for me!” she said, seemingly offended by the idea of injecting anything into her face. Her response feels quaint today.

“I think anyone offering Botox of other treatments will have — and should — had them themselves,” Owens says. “I’ve been using Botox for years and I find it invaluable for helping me feel the best I can be.”

The science has moved on, she adds. “The end goal has changed. Back in 2002 or 2003, it was, ‘Let’s freeze it and that makes the lines go away’. It was in its infancy then about what this could do and practitioners were learning how to refine it. A whole lexicon has grown up around the industry: ‘notox’; ‘baby Botox’; ‘tweakments’.

Prof Caitriona Ryan is a dermatologist at the Blackrock Clinic and the founder of the Dublin-based Institute of Dermatologists. She first tried Botox 17 years ago and has long considered it to be a fundamental part of her beauty regime, as natural as regular hair salon visits.

Although she sees people of all ages — and estimates that 20pc of her customers are male — her typical clients are women in their 40s and 50s.

“People my age — I’m in my 40s — are using Botox and fillers in a very natural way. They want to slow the aging process and really make the best version of themselves. They don’t really talk about it, it’s still a private thing, but the girls in their 20s all chat about it. It’s very normalised — it’s ‘Where are you getting your hair coloured? Where do you go for your Botox?’”

Ryan says people tend to be well educated about injectables and understand that Botox treatments tend to be effective for, on average, three to four months. She says the annual outlay for someone keen to maintain a basic Botox regimen is about €1,600. That expenditure can rise significantly if fillers, peels and other facial treatments are factored in.

While some may not baulk at such costs, others are tempted to go down a far cheaper, unregulated route. That, Ryan says, is where problems can begin. Although Allergan will only dispense Botox to medical personnel — and only doctors and dentists are permitted to carry out the injections — no qualifications are required to administer other injectables.

There is nothing to stop anyone from buying dermal fillers online and from carrying out injections themselves. These injections are commonly used to reduce facial lines and wrinkles and contain the synthetic equivalents of acids found naturally in the skin.

Ryan explains: “Botox — Botulinum toxin — is considered a medicine in Ireland and it’s tightly regulated, but dermal fillers, which for the most part means hyaluronic acid, are considered to be ‘medical devices’. A medical device can be injected by anyone under current regulations.”

With unqualified people carrying out these injections, she says, there is the potential for severe problems, particularly when injecting hyaluronidase in an attempt to dissolve dermal fillers. “If injected into an artery, the whole territory of tissue that the artery supplies can die,” she says. “You could block off the blood supply. In very severe cases, you could cause blindness. More commonly, you can have hyper-sensitivity reactions to it.”

She has heard plenty of scare stories and was horrified when watching a TikTok video shared in a WhatsApp group of Irish dermatologists. “It was a girl in her early 20s who talked about buying her own dermal fillers on the internet — which anyone can do — and then injected them into her own lip. She hadn’t even gone to a beautician or salon.”

The fad among some women in their 20s for plumped lips is thought to have kicked off six or seven years ago thanks to Kylie Jenner’s lip fillers. The celebrity influencer subsequently had them dissolved, but the trend — while slowing — is still prevalent. The look appeared to be on show at last year’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ hearings thanks to both Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy. One British newspaper columnist uncharitably described the showdown as “fish lips at dawn”.

Ryan says the ‘Jenner effect’ perfectly encapsulates the polarised attitudes of different generations of women to cosmetic injectables. “It’s like carrying a Gucci bag. Having [obviously filled] lips is a fashion trend. We saw that over the years with plastic surgery. One year, it’s big boobs are in, the next it’s small boobs. It’s about who these impressionable young women are looking to as their idols.

“I don’t get people into my clinic looking for very full lips because the demographic of my patients is completely different. The only time I see anyone here with big lips is if a mother has dragged them in to get them dissolved. I’ve seen cases where the daughter is devastated and the mother is devastated.”

The beauty journalist Liz Dwyer co-founded the Future Beauty Show with her lawyer sister Nikki. Its third instalment takes place in the RDS over the last weekend of March.

“It’s a show that helps the public make sense of this whole area and to make safe choices with the right people,” she says. “I’ve been covering this area for 20 years and I’ve tried nearly everything going, other than the surgical stuff.”

The idea was born from the fact that there are “two sides” of the industry. “There’s a huge problem with regulation — they’ve started regulating this industry — but we’re way behind. How many botched jobs will it take for these guys [Irish politicians] to realise this area needs regulation?”

There have been a small number of legal cases. This month, Anne Rossi, a former psychiatric nurse who runs a beauty salon in Clontarf, Co Dublin, was fined €10,000 for unlawfully carrying out Botox-like injections. She was prosecuted by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) for offences under the Irish Medicines Board Act. The HPRA is the regulatory body for prescription medicines in Ireland. An inspector from the authority found samples of Dysport in a fridge at her business premises. Dysport contains the prescription-only substance Botulinum toxin A, the same as Botox.

Brian Cotter of Sisu, meanwhile, is hopeful that Irish authorities will get tough on those flouting the law and wonders what it will take to get politicians to sit up and take notice.

“The demand for injectable treatments is growing very significantly,” he says, estimating that the Irish market may be worth — conservatively — €200m. “Let’s make sure the right people are doing it. There’s too much at stake, health-wise, if anything goes wrong.”

Cotter is as fresh-faced as any man in their mid-30s could hope to be and he cheerfully says that it’s down to regular Botox and Profilho. It’s certainly not from rest. His drive to make Sisu a global brand name seems to be unquenchable.

He smiles at a memory. “We first opened up on Academy Street in Cork. We were on the third floor and it was, like, 72 steps to get to the clinic.

“There was no elevator and no lift. I remember saying to [brother and Sisu co-founder] James that this would be the first of our clinics. There was a feeling even then that we were going to open up a lot of them. We probably hit this market at the perfect time. We saw the wave coming — we were the surfers in the middle of the ocean, paddling.”