Ireland’s 10-11 year-olds among top in world for reading, new study reveals

Ireland’s 10-11-year-olds are holding their place as among the best in the world in reading.

Ireland is part of a small set of high-achieving countries as measured by the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2021 study.

PIRLS is one of a number of reports published today showing that the overall performance of primary pupils in key skills of reading and maths have remained stable in the face of school closures during Covid in 2020 and 2021.

Comparisons with the outcomes of a range of similar tests in 2014 and 2016 show no statistical differences in achievement levels between those years and 2021.

The five-yearly PIRLS assessment covered 57 countries and included 4,663 pupils across 148 schools in Ireland. Testing was originally scheduled in the northern hemisphere for spring 2021, but was disrupted by school closures.

While most pupils took it towards the end of fourth class, which is the usual time, Ireland was among the countries where the assessment was delayed to the start of fifth class.

It meant that participants in Ireland were, on average, about six months older, aged about 11, than they would have been had they done it in the spring, which is likely to have given them some advantage.

Because of that the Educational Research Centre (ERC), in Drumcondra, which oversees PIRLS testing in Ireland, urges caution in comparing performance between countries in 2021 and with regard to trends.

According to the ERC, pupils “probably performed better in autumn 2021 than they would have in spring 2021, although it is unlikely that the difference would have been extreme”.

The ERC also notes that children in Ireland spent a lot of time reading during lockdown, which, it says “might explain their strong performance in PIRLS”.

Of countries that tested at the end of fourth class, Singapore topped the table, with a score of 587, followed by Hong Kong at 573. Among those testing at the start of fifth class, Ireland lead the way at 577, followed by Northern Ireland at 566.

Ireland’s score is up from 567 in 2016 , but because pupils were older in 2021, it is not possible to say there has been a “like for like improvement. However it seems likely that mean reading achievement has at least remained stable since 2016”, the ERC states.

PIRLS requires pupils to read two pieces of text, one literary and one informational, with 12-18 questions on each passage. Irish pupils scored significantly better on the literary texts than on the informational ones..

Girls in Ireland continued the trend of scoring higher than boys, although the gender gap is lower than the international average.

There were also gaps in achievement between schools in the Deis scheme for disadvantaged communities and non-Deis schools.

PIRLS also looked at other aspects pupils’ wellbeing in autumn 2021, and found that tiredness, hunger and bullying appeared to be on the rise.

The ERC has also published the latest in a series of national reports on achievement in reading among second class pupils and achievement in maths among sixth class pupils, also based on testing in 2021.

Overall, the National Assessment of Mathematics and English Reading (NAMER), which was last conducted in 2014, involved more than 10,000 pupils from 188 schools.

Reading scores for second class pupils were marginally lower in 2021, but, according to the ERC, they were not statistically significantly different.

As in previous cycles, girls performed, on average, higher than boys, and there were more higher achieving girls than boys and more lower achieving boys than girls.

Maths scores among sixth class pupils were also lower than in 2014, and statistically significantly lower in the curriculum area of shape and space.

Boys performed at a significantly higher level than girls overall, and were significantly ahead in the areas of number and algebra.

Across both these assessments, revised literacy and numeracy targets set in 2017, higher than previous benchmarks set in 2011, had not been met.

A separate ERC report focused on the achievement of urban Deis schools in NAMER.

It found no significant gains or falls in average achievement in these schools between 2014 and 2021. Nor was there a significant change in the achievement gap between urban non-Deis and Deis schools over the period.

The average score in maths of sixth class pupils in urban band 2 Deis schools, which have a lower concentration of disadvantage than urban band 1 schools, was not significantly different than urban non-Deis schools.

Meanwhile, the target for high reading achievers at second class in urban band 1 schools was met.

The ERC welcomed the findings “in the context of Covd-19-related disruptions”.