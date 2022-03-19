| 8.8°C Dublin

Ireland witnessing a surge in opioid deaths as number of prescriptions soars by over 50pc

Ireland is witnessing a terrifying surge in opioid deaths alongside other countries – fuelled by the illicit drugs trade – but also due to over-prescription by doctors

'People are going to numerous pharmacies and maybe sourcing some online.' Photo: Stock Image/Depositphotos

'People are going to numerous pharmacies and maybe sourcing some online.' Photo: Stock Image/Depositphotos

Catherine Fegan

The use of the highly addictive prescription painkiller oxycodone has soared over the past decade in Ireland, with the prescription rate for the drug jumping by more than 50pc.

The drug, commonly used to treat chronic pain, is responsible for the widely reported opioid crisis that has engulfed the US.

