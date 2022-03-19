Ireland witnessing a surge in opioid deaths as number of prescriptions soars by over 50pc

The use of the highly addictive prescription painkiller oxycodone has soared over the past decade in Ireland, with the prescription rate for the drug jumping by more than 50pc.

The drug, commonly used to treat chronic pain, is responsible for the widely reported opioid crisis that has engulfed the US.

Data from 2011 to 2021 also show the number of codeine tablets dispensed in Ireland has increased by a massive 87pc.

It comes as addiction experts warn that increasing numbers of people are becoming dependent or addicted to painkillers, with many sourcing the drugs over the counter or online.

“We’re seeing an increase now in the use and the misuse of painkiller medication because of its availability,” said Professor Colin O’Gara, head of addiction services at St John of God Hospital, Stillorgan, Co Dublin.

“The internet has been a game-changer in terms of accessing all kinds of pills.

“People can, and our patients do, access all types of drugs on the internet, and that’s just the reality of it.

“With regard to painkillers, there is the internet route, a street route, and then the other route, which is through prescriptions.”

The Irish Independent has carried out an analysis of prescriptions issued for the most commonly prescribed opioid-based drugs, fentanyl, oxycodone, tramadol, morphine, codeine and hydromorphone.

The analysis relates to tablets issued under the three main public drug schemes – the General Medical Services scheme, the Drugs Payment Scheme, and the Long-Term Illness Scheme.

Combined, these schemes cover close to 70pc of the population.

The figures for the overall population are likely to be higher because the data provided does not include items dispensed outside of community drug schemes where the prescription has been paid for privately.

Combined data across the three schemes shows that in 2011, doctors in Ireland issued prescriptions for 5,989,714 oxycodone tablets.

In 2020, that figure rose to 9,338,182 tablets, representing an increase of 56pc.

Data for 2021, available only from January to November, show that 9,234,282 oxycodone tablets were issued across the country. Dispensing data for December is likely to push that figure above the 2020 total.

Oxycodone is a semi-synthetic opioid loosely related to morphine and originally based on elements of the opium poppy, which is also used to make heroin.

In 2011, doctors in Ireland issued prescriptions for 524,906 codeine tablets.

In 2020, that figure rose to 983,687 tablets, representing an increase of 87 percent.

The dispensing of opioid tablets had been gradually falling from 2016, but increased in the first year of the pandemic, when almost a million more pills were prescribed compared to the previous year.

In 2016, a total of 38,388,513 tablets were dispensed across all three schemes. This fell to 36,748,419 in 2017, then to 36,022,142 in 2018 and rose slightly to 36,043,083 in 2019.

Figures for 2020 show that 36,920,720 tablets were dispensed, a year-on-year increase of almost one million.

The largest quantity of opioid drug prescribed in 2020 was tramadol, with 18,473,842 pills dispensed across all three schemes. Tramadol was the most prescribed drug (in terms of quantity) in all years from 2011-2019.

Several years ago, the former state pathologist for Northern Ireland warned that not enough is being done to tackle the abuse of tramadol – which he branded a “major killer”.

Professor Jack Crane called for the substance to be re-classified as a Class A drug, saying it is as dangerous as heroin.

Prescription opiates are a class of drug that relieve pain, slow down breathing and have a general calming effect. They are also highly addictive.

The most commonly prescribed opiates dispensed from pharmacies are tramadol, oxycodone, fentanyl and codeine.

According to Dr Hugh Gallagher, a GP specialising in addiction medicine and medical director of Smarmore Castle, a residential rehabilitation facility in Ardee, Co Louth, there has been a steady and growing problem in relation to codeine over the past number of years. “The majority of people that come to me (with a painkiller addiction) are sourcing codeine tablets.

“They are typically sourcing themselves, which wouldn’t be reflected in your statistics on prescriptions. They are going to numerous pharmacies and maybe sourcing some online,” Dr Gallagher said.

“That would be by far the most common scenario.

“You are looking at people taking Solpadeine or Nurofen Plus. I ask them how many tablets they take in a day basically. It’s either 12, 24 or anything up to 72 tablets.“

The case of a 39-year-old woman who died after taking over-the-counter medicines was raised in the Dáil last month. Laura Newell died after complications following bowel surgery to deal with damage caused by painkillers, according to reports.

She had been taking painkillers containing codeine because she was suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis at the time, Independent TD Marian Harkin said.

The prescription and over-the-counter use of codeine-based analgesia has come under increased scrutiny in recent years.

Stricter supervision of codeine dispensing in pharmacies has driven use of codeine out of the undergrowth and into the GP’s office.

Ireland’s Medicines Management Programme reported a 208pc increase in codeine prescriptions between 2006 and 2016.

Dr Gallagher, who also works for the HSE addiction services at a methadone clinic in Ballymun, Dublin, said the prescribing guidelines in relation to opioid drugs, including codeine, were “very clear”.

“One in four people have a chronic pain problem,” he said. “About 80pc of those are non-cancer patients.

"There is a difference between cancer pain and non-cancer pain. There are certain drugs that should be used in acute settings and end-of-life settings and opioids are one of those drugs.

“Anyone would have to be wary about prescribing them for any length of time in non-cancer pain.

"I would wonder in non-cancer pain why they would be prescribed on an ongoing basis and would be concerned that it’s inappropriate and maybe that guidelines aren’t being followed.”

A 2019 report named Ireland as one of six countries that have seen a significant rise in the number of opioid-related deaths. The report, Addressing Problematic Opioid Use in OECD Countries, noted that Ireland had experienced a “surge in overdose deaths” from the drugs, alongside the US, Canada, Sweden, Norway and parts of the UK.

The report said that, worldwide, it was a “mounting health and social crisis fuelled by the illicit drugs trade as well as over-prescription by doctors”.

In Ireland, the death rate from opioid overdose increased from 41.1 per million in 2011 to 43.5 by 2016.

The report said prescription opioid drugs were a significant part of the problem.

“The influence of pharmaceutical manufacturers on pain management has been considered significant by conducting marketing campaigns targeted mainly at physicians and patients, downplaying the problematic effect of opioids,” it said. According to Prof O’Gara, many patients are unaware they have a dependency to painkillers.

“The problem with addiction is the person can be suffering with it and have no idea whatsoever that they’re suffering from it,” he said.

“It can cause carnage for people and families because the individual doesn’t see those signs and symptoms because often there are none.

“It can be subtle in the early stages but in the later stages with heavy painkillers it can be very obvious. People can be heavily sedated.

“With codeine, people think, ‘It’s eight milligrams of codeine. What damage can you really do with that?’ If you take 72 of those tablets in one day you will be very unwell.”