Ireland will be hotter than the Algarve and the Canaries next week, with temperatures potentially soaring to a sizzling 29C.

Ireland will be hotter than the Algarve and the Canaries next week, with temperatures potentially soaring to a sizzling 29C.

Ireland will be hotter than Algarve and Canaries as mercury begins to rise

Parts of the country are expected to prove an astonishing 8C warmer than Gran Canaria on Wednesday.

With seaside hotels, guesthouses and traders reporting a brisk upturn in business, Ireland is set to enjoy some of its best summer weather since 2013. However, Met Éireann warned that it will only be an official heatwave if temperatures stay at 20C and above for five consecutive days.

Today will be dry and mostly sunny with light variable breezes. There'll be a bit more cloud at times in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, coolest on Connacht and Ulster coasts, warmest in inland parts of Leinster and Munster. pic.twitter.com/uj57pfu41k — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 23, 2018

Met Éireann stressed Ireland will slowly ease into the fine summer weather, which is expected to have peak temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday as a massive warm front from southern Europe stalls over Ireland. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 23C today with west Connacht and Ulster having the coolest temperatures of around 17C.

Noel 'Major' Brennan enjoys a spot of snorkelling in Wicklow town. Photo: Garry O'Neill

From Sunday, the mercury will steadily begin rising - and could reach a searing 29C in midweek with the hottest temperatures predicted for south Leinster and the midlands. However, Met Éireann's Deirdre Lowe added sea breezes around coastal areas will make beaches feel significantly cooler.

Roly the Tibetan terrier and Kate O'Callaghan from Sutton enjoying the good weather in St Stephen's Green, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Sales of ice cream, cider, barbecue foods, garden furniture and even flowers have soared over the past fortnight. Irish Hotel Federation members are reporting brisk trade with a number of high-profile concerts and festivals nationwide.

US singer-songwriter Billy Joel is playing a sell-out concert in Dublin tonight. Other major events this weekend include the Colour Dash in Cork, the Wexford Maritime Festival, the Midsummer Eve Bonfire Festival in Clare and a hectic events schedule in Dublin with Dublin LGBTQ Pride, Stoneybatter Festival and the International A Capella Festival.

Irish Water Safety urged people to take care in the sea and around lakes, rivers and streams. After an horrific fortnight on Irish roads, gardaí and the Road Safety Authority urged people to drive safely.

Irish Independent