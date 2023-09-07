Ireland West Airport sees record August as 102,000 passengers use the airport

A record 102,000 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport during the month of August, making it the busiest month in the airports 38-year history.

The passenger numbers represented a 10pc increase on the same period in 2022 and were 7pc higher than in August 2019.

The busiest day of the month was Tuesday, August 29, where 4,539 passengers travelled through the airport, which proved to be the busiest ever day in the airport's history.

Over 78,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and the UK during the month of August.

This is an 11pc increase on August 2022 figures with the London market experiencing record passenger numbers on services to and from Luton and Stansted with Ryanair, and London Heathrow, with Aer Lingus.

In addition, Ryanair had its busiest ever month on its services to both Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Managing Director at Ireland West Airport Joe Gilmore, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Dara Calleary and Councillor John Caulfield pictured at Ireland West Airport

The Co Mayo airport’s services to mainland and continental Europe also recorded record passenger numbers with a 5pc increase compared to August last year.

Faro in Portugal and Barcelona (Girona) in Spain were the two most popular sun destinations for holidaymakers, whilst Ryanair’s twice weekly service to Cologne in Germany enjoyed its busiest ever month in August, providing a boost for tourist visits to the west and northwest regions.

Managing director at Ireland West Airport Joe Gilmore said this is a “fantastic milestone” for the airport to reach over 100,000 passengers in a single month, for only the second time in its history.

“August proved to be another record-breaking month, which included our busiest ever day for passenger traffic at the airport,” he said.

“Despite the record numbers travelling last month, our staff’s focus continued to be on ensuring the journey through the airport was efficient and a pleasant one for all our passengers.

“The months of September and October continue to look strong and with great value to be had on flights to the UK and Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany it’s always a popular time for those looking to get some autumn sunshine or enjoy a short city break.”