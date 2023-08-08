Ireland weather: temperatures on the up but mixed conditions for rest of week, Met Éireann says

Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells, Met Éireann has said. However, there will be some drizzle, mist and fog in southern counties at times.

Highest temperature will range from 17 to 22C, being mostly calm through the day with just light variable breezes.

According to forecaster Siobhán Ryan, tonight will be very mild and misty across the south and west with patches of drizzle.

Staying calm nationwide, the lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 16C.

It will begin cloudy tomorrow with patches of mist and drizzle extending northeastwards. However, there will be small amounts of warm sunshine breaking through into the afternoon and early evening.

With humidity, the highest temperatures will range from 20 to 24C, climbing higher where it is sunny.

Wednesday night will be very mild and mostly clear, with lowest temperatures of 13 to 16C,

The national forecaster said that Thursday will be warm, turning breezier with fresher and showery conditions to end the week.

Later on Thursday evening, however, will see more general falls of rain.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 24C.

Meanwhile, Friday will be sunny with widespread passing showers, some heavy and possibly thundery across Atlantic counties.

It will be fresh, with breezes in the southwest for much of the day, with highest temperatures of 17C, best values across the east and northeast, where it will also stay driest.