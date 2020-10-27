Ireland weather: Heavy showers, hail and thunderstorms to hit tonight in start to dreary week

Batten down the hatches because heavy showers, hail and thunderstorms are expected to hit the country tonight in what is to be the start of a dreary week.

Met Éireann has forecasted showers will be the heaviest and most frequent across the western half of the country, but the entire island will face inclement weather.

Western coastal counties are being particularly warned of heavy rain on Thursday which could potentially cause flooding.

A forecaster said: “Tonight will be blustery with scattered showers, some heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent across the western half of the country.

“Lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, strong in coastal areas with high seas along Atlantic coasts.”

Wednesday will see some sunny spells but later on in the day heavy showers are expected, especially in the west, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Thursday is expected to see the heaviest rainfall of the week, which will be most persistent in western coastal counties. Afternoon temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are expected with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, which will be strong to near gale force along coasts in the west and south.

Thursday night will be “cloudy, misty and humid with rain persisting in most areas. Rain will be heavy in the west and south, maintaining the risk of flooding, but lighter and patchier in the northeast and east,” according to the forecaster.

“Continuing breezy too with fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong to near gale force in coastal parts of the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.”

Friday will start off wet and breezy in most areas but is expected to see dry conditions during the afternoon, with winds easing too.

By evening heavy rain is to come back for the start of an unsettled weekend with further spells of rain and strong winds.

Saturday will stay mild with current indications suggesting it will turn cooler from Sunday.

